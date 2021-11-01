2 Years After Her Fathers diagnosis, Penny Demands Better for Canadians Diagnosed with Pancreatic Cancer During Novembers Awareness Month

ST. JOHN'S, NL, Nov. 1, 2021 /CNW/ - "It felt like the rug had been pulled out from underneath our entire family," reminisces Penny Wareham, of St. John's. After years of not feeling well her father, Lloyd Wareham, received the shocking diagnosis of pancreatic cancer in September 2019. Since diagnosis, Wareham has undergone a Whipple Procedure, which lasted 8.5 hours, and 33 rounds of chemotherapy. "He is a fighter and is determined to be here for his family," Wareham says lovingly.

Knowing that November 1st is the start of Pancreatic Cancer Awareness Month and that November 18th, 2021 is World Pancreatic Cancer Day, Penny has registered for Charity event Light Up the Lake - Canada and created a team to raise awareness and funds. "We didn't know the signs and weren't aware of the symptoms of pancreatic cancer. We are walking to make sure that other families are made aware of these signs and symptoms. If we make one family aware, so that they aren't as surprised as we were, that would be amazing." Wareham continues to say that, "We can no longer be bystanders in this fight against pancreatic cancer! Canadians need to get involved and bring awareness and more funding to tackle this aggressive cancer."

The impact of COVID-19 on Canada's cancer care programs throughout the country has been significant. "The pandemic put a hold on many things in the world, but not pancreatic cancer. An estimated 6,300 Canadians will be diagnosed with pancreatic cancer this year," says Stefanie Condon-Oldreive, Founder/Director of Craig's Cause Pancreatic Cancer Society. "However, the pandemic means that pancreatic cancer patients are experiencing delays in diagnosis resulting in even fewer treatment options and significant stress for them and their families. It is already the case that 50% of those diagnosed with pancreatic cancer die within the 4 months of diagnosis. We are bracing for survival rates to worsen - and know we will need to fight hard to combat the negative effects of disrupted cancer interventions that may be with us for years to come.

Craig's Cause Pancreatic Cancer Society is calling on all Canadians to come together for Pancreatic Cancer Awareness Month and World Pancreatic Cancer Day, to honour the 92% of Canadians who do not survive a diagnosis and support efforts to do more for everyone whose life is impacted by this devastating disease.

The proceeds from Light up the Lake will enable Craig's Cause Pancreatic Cancer Society to support more people who are diagnosed with pancreatic cancer, as well as their families. Including providing financial support for those with limited income.

Funding will also support innovative cancer research and healthcare education initiatives, such as North America's first accredited Pancreatic Cancer e-Learning Module for General Practitioners. "Increased understanding about best practises in the diagnosis and treatment of this disease is essential. It is imperative that we accelerate knowledge and use innovative resources to reach all physicians whether in rural or urban centres." To dates Team Wareham Warriors has raised over $1,200.00!

Visit craigscause.ca/get-involved to learn more, sponsor a participant, or to register.

Craig's Cause Pancreatic Cancer Society

Craig's Cause Pancreatic Cancer Society is a national charity dedicated to both increasing survival and improving the quality of life for every Canadian diagnosed with pancreatic cancer through awareness raising, education, support and research.

