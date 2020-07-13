1NCE Simplifies IoT Device Management for Customers on Amazon Web Services

COLOGNE, Germany and SEATTLE, July 13, 2020 /CNW/ -- 1NCE, an international, fully-fledged Tier-1 IoT network carrier, today announced to intensify their collaboration with Amazon Web Services (AWS) in the field of Internet of Things (IoT) to provide an automatized and easy-to-use IoT device management service suite for AWS, the 1NCE IoT Connectivity Suite. The new service will be free of charge to all 1NCE customers and can be used alongside the 1NCE IoT Flat Rate, which is already available in AWS Marketplace. The step-by-step rollout to all 1NCE customers is starting by mid-July.

The 1NCE IoT Connectivity Suite on AWS aims to standardize and simplify the way of how to connect, setup, run and develop IoT devices and services. It facilitates the process of authentication, communication and optimizing devices thanks to the unique combination of cellular technologies and cloud services. The suite consists of a comprehensive service bundle that helps IoT developers to quickly get devices connected and up and running in the field.

Plug-and-play device integration and authentication via SIM card

By using the SIM card as an identification entity, 1NCE not only automates the quick and easy IoT device onboarding process into AWS IoT Core, but also uses the SIM card at the same time to fully manage the device certificate creation and delivery to IoT devices as a secure module. By doing so, the whole onboarding and identification process of new IoT devices can be done in just one step within seconds.

Lean transport protocols for enhanced device battery life

The 1NCE Data Broker aims to enhance IoT device battery lifetime by utilizing lean transport protocols such as UDP and CoAP. By supporting these protocols, 1NCE is enabling AWS to extend its native MQTT support, making it especially useful for low-power devices that heavily rely on battery lifetime. Additional Binary Data Conversion for UDP further optimizes data payload and thus enhances device lifetime for those use cases.

Rule Engine and SDK to support easy IoT product development

The 1NCE Rule Engine enables real-time actions, configuration and responses based on preconfigured events and parameters, as well as the 1NCE SDK for optimized IoT device development complete the offer.

"Customers expect more than just IoT connectivity these days. With the 1NCE IoT Connectivity Suite for AWS, we move another big step forward in further reducing the complexity of IoT product development itself," emphasized Alexander P. Sator, CEO of 1NCE. "In the face of the worldwide COVID-19 pandemic, digitization has never been considered as important as it is now. Bringing new ideas quickly to life, simple and secure solutions are necessary to give the IoT industry the necessary boost it so desperately needs."

IoT connectivity services by 1NCE are available via the mobile networks of Deutsche Telekom and their roaming partners in Europe and the US. Additionally, 1NCE cooperates with China Telecom to provide access in China, Macao and Hong Kong. As part of the cooperation Deutsche Telekom already utilizes some of the cloud-native components of the AWS enabled platform by 1NCE.

"The combination of AWS's cloud capabilities and 1NCE's competence in connectivity helps customers seamlessly connect and leverage the full potential of IoT services," said Dirk Didascalou, Vice President, IoT, Amazon Web Services, Inc. "We are happy to enhance our existing collaboration in order to create one of the most affordable IoT connectivity and device management services in the market."

The 1NCE IoT Connectivity Suite can be used at no additional costs in combination with the 1NCE IoT Flat Rate in the AWS IoT Core environment. The 1NCE IoT Flat Rate can be purchased directly in AWS Marketplace for 10 USD and includes 10 years of service.

