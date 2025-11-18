1HMX introduces Nexus NX1, the first whole-body system for precise and natural human control of machines

Turnkey package of industry's best immersive products, including HaptX Gloves, Virtuix Omni One, and Freeaim Shoes, with full-body motion capture.

Enables superior teleoperation and training of humanoid robots, highly realistic virtual reality training and simulation.

COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho, Nov. 18, 2025 /CNW/ -- 1HMX, the leading global provider of human-machine experience solutions, today announced Nexus NX1, a unified package of immersive technologies designed to maximize success in training and simulation for humanoid robotics, embodied AI, and virtual reality.

"Nexus NX1 is a huge stride toward a fully immersive experience that will blur the line between reality and simulation." Post this Nexus NX1, the first whole-body system for precise and natural human control of machines.

Nexus NX1 is a general-purpose tool that delivers realistic touch feedback, natural mobility, and full-body presence. The system integrates HaptX Gloves G1's lifelike tactile and force feedback, Virtuix Omni One's 360-degree movement platform, Freeaim's motorized robotic shoes, 72 degree-of-freedom body and hand tracking, and a comprehensive SDK for seamless integration with VR and robotics applications.

"With Nexus NX1, we've established a whole new product category that is vital to the future of humanoid robotics and virtual reality," said Joe Baddeley, CEO of 1HMX. "The product epitomizes our 1HMX vision to be the leader of seamless, innovative, and intuitive human-machine experience solutions."

Users of Nexus NX1 receive realistic real-time sensory input while also generating valuable output data that can be used for robotic control, AI training, or user performance feedback. An unprecedented amount of user data can be captured in the process including: 72 DoF full-body mocap with sub-millimeter precision, full user skeletal and soft tissue models, precise tactile displacement and pressure data across hundreds of points on the fingers and palms, center of mass location, high-fidelity locomotion heading and speed, foot-to-ground distance, and more.

"For more than a decade I've been working toward creating a full-body, realistic simulation system for use in digital worlds," said Jake Rubin, President of Immersive Technologies at 1HMX. "Nexus NX1 is a huge stride toward a fully immersive experience that will blur the line between reality and simulation."

Industrial and enterprise organizations across manufacturing, medical, defense, research, and many other industries can realize immediate value from Nexus NX1. Nexus products can also be networked together for highly compelling multi-user applications offering full-body avatars with actual human movement and interactions driven by real-time touch feedback.

"Nexus NX1 is game-changing for the human workforce of today and the robotic workforce of tomorrow," said Joe Michaels, Senior Global Vice President at 1HMX. "We've taken the award-winning touch feedback of HaptX Gloves and expanded to a complete, fully immersive system, which will give our customers a powerful edge as they tackle today's labor challenges."

Customers can now pre-order Nexus NX1, with estimated shipment timing in Q2 2026. To pre-order Nexus NX1 or for more information including detailed product specifications, visit www.1HMX.com/nexus.

About 1HMX

Headquartered in Coeur d'Alene, Idaho, 1HMX is the leading global provider of human-machine experience solutions that encompass a portfolio of products, services, and technologies to serve the world's most demanding industries. With expertise in the design, manufacture and sourcing of HMI-related components, sub-assemblies and complete systems - ranging from simple buttons and keypads to more complex touchscreen solutions to highly immersive wearables, 1HMX supports the full product lifecycle from concept to production. The company operates six manufacturing facilities across the United States, United Kingdom, India, Taiwan, and China. For more information, please visit www.1HMX.com.

