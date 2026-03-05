1Click Heating & Cooling Rebrands as 1Click Energy Solutions, Formalizing Shift to Whole-Home Electrification

The new identity solidifies the company's evolution beyond traditional HVAC and toward energy-efficient solutions designed for a net-zero future.

TORONTO, March 5, 2026 /CNW/ - Toronto-based residential electrification and HVAC company 1Click Heating & Cooling has officially announced it is rebranding as 1Click Energy Solutions, marking a strategic evolution from traditional heating, ventilation, and air conditioning services to whole-home electrification.

1Click helps homeowners switch from fossil fuel-based home comfort systems to electric solutions like heat pumps, heat pump water heaters, smart thermostats, and energy recovery ventilator (ERV) systems.

The new name reflects the company's expanded focus beyond heating and cooling to delivering the full ecosystem of technologies that power modern net-zero homes.

The change is more than a cosmetic update, according to CEO Nathan Horton.

"We wanted to clearly define who we are as a brand and embrace a broader identity that better captures the full scope of our capabilities," he shared. "This step marks our evolution from being recognized primarily as a heat pump provider to being acknowledged as the experts in comprehensive whole-home electrification, playing a meaningful role in Canada's transition to net-zero."

While heat pumps have been the company's primary growth engine, particularly amid government incentive programs, 1Click has steadily expanded its offerings over the past year.

The company is delving into emerging electrification solutions like electric vehicle (EV) charging, smart panels, load management, and phase-change material (PCM) technology, leveraging experience gained from thousands of residential and commercial installations.

"Becoming 1Click Energy Solutions reflects the scale of our ambition and signals to the market that our role is bigger than HVAC. It's about leading the shift to smarter, fully electrified homes built for the future," Horton commented.

"Electrification is a rapidly growing industry, and 1Click intends to lead, adopting the technologies that are proven to work best and continually expanding what's possible for homeowners," said Clint Sharples, 1Click Executive, and Partner in First Growth Management, a strategic investor in the company.

The rebranding announcement follows a year of significant wins for the company. In 2025, 1Click helped over 1,600 Canadian households transition to heat pumps, reducing carbon emissions by more than 4,500 tonnes.

It also expanded operations into British Columbia, strengthening its presence in a province advancing ambitious 2030 climate targets.

The company was named one of Globe and Mail's Top Growing Companies and earned recognition from Canada's Clean50 for setting a new standard for electrification in Ontario.

The repositioning also comes as Canada accelerates investment in electrification, grid modernization, and net-zero initiatives. With homeowners increasingly seeking reliable alternatives to fossil fuels, demand for energy-efficient solutions continues to grow.

"One of 1Click's core values is leadership," Sharples revealed. "We don't wait for change--we want to drive it. This rebrand underscores our mission to take initiative in pursuing smarter solutions and staying ahead of industry shifts."

About 1Click Energy Solutions

1Click Energy Solutions is a leader in providing home electrification and energy efficiency solutions across Canada. The company specializes in installing heat pumps, heat pump water heaters, and ventilation systems, helping Canadians cut carbon emissions and lower their utility bills. Headquartered in Toronto, Ontario, 1Click also has offices in Nova Scotia, Newfoundland, and British Columbia.

