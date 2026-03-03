19th Annual Scotiabank Feast of Fortune Gala raises over $2.5 million for St. Paul's Foundation and Providence Health Care

Funds raised will support medical innovation and compassionate care across Providence Health Care and advance the next phase of the new St. Paul's Hospital.

VANCOUVER, BC, March 3, 2026 /CNW/ - More than 520 guests from across Greater Vancouver's philanthropic community gathered for the 19th annual Scotiabank Feast of Fortune Gala hosted by St. Paul's Foundation. The event raised over $2.5 million, including a $1 million leadership gift from an anonymous donor.

"The generosity we saw at this year's gala is truly inspiring. Our donor community continues to drive meaningful progress across Providence Health Care, and this year felt especially significant as donors have a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to help shape the future of health care in our province and beyond," says Sheila Biggers, President and CEO, St. Paul's Foundation. "We're entering a moment of incredible possibility, one where generosity truly translates into better care for the people we serve. We are profoundly grateful to our donor community for standing with us as we build that future."

In addition to supporting compassionate care of patients and families at Providence's 18 care sites, donations to St. Paul's Foundation help accelerate the transformation of health care at the new St. Paul's Hospital and adjoining Clinical Support and Research Centre on the Jim Pattison Medical Campus.

"Scotiabank Feast of Fortune supporters are helping us build a medical campus like no other in Western Canada, a place where care wraps around every patient and innovation drives every decision," says Fiona Dalton, President and CEO of Providence Health Care. "Home to the new St. Paul's Hospital, the Jim Pattison Medical Campus will open its doors in just a year. As we approach this milestone, momentum has never been more important. We are moving beyond replacing aging infrastructure to set a global standard in compassionate, groundbreaking health care. Together, we are pushing the boundaries of what medicine can achieve and ensuring people in BC, and far beyond live longer, healthier lives for generations to come."

The 2026 gala was made possible thanks to generous support from: Scotiabank, Concord Pacific, Glenhouse Properties, Chempaka Holdings Ltd, National Cargo Express, Low Tide, TD Bank, JW Marriott Parq Vancouver, The Douglas Autograph Collection Hotels, Vancouver Bullion & Currency Exchange, Air Canada Foundation, Djavad Mowafaghian Foundation, Township 7, Global BC, Fairchild Television and Talentvision, Fairchild Radio, CHMB AM1320, OMNI Television, BC Business, Vancouver Magazine, Sing Tao Daily Paper, Do604, and Ming Pao Daily News.

To learn more about St. Paul's Foundation and to donate, visit www.helpstpauls.com. Read the full release and enjoy highlights from the evening in our photo gallery here.

