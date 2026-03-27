GATINEAU, QC, March 27, 2026 /CNW/ - The Government of Canada, the Government of Quebec, the City of Gatineau and Logir Outaouais -- the real estate arm of the Office d'habitation de l'Outaouais -- have officially opened Le Champlain, a building with 199 social and affordable housing units for families and individuals. The total investment for this project is more than $82 million.

The event was attended by the Honourable Greg Fergus, Member of Parliament for Hull–Aylmer; Suzanne Tremblay, Member of the National Assembly for Hull, on behalf of Caroline Proulx, Quebec Minister Responsible for Housing and Minister Responsible for the Status of Women; Maude Marquis-Bissonnette, Mayor of Gatineau; and Jean Pigeon, President of Logir Outaouais.

The Government of Canada has granted more than $38.7 million for the project in the form of forgivable and low-interest loans through the Affordable Housing Fund. The Government of Quebec has contributed over $36 million through the Société d'habitation du Québec's (SHQ) Programme d'habitation abordable Québec. This amount stems from the Canada-Quebec Agreement under the Housing Accelerator Fund (HAF) and new matching investments announced by Quebec in its 2023 and 2024 economic updates. The City of Gatineau has granted the organization more than $7.3 million.

Quotes:

"The project we are inaugurating today will make a real difference in the lives of people here. It is a concrete example of how our government is taking action to address the housing crisis. Each project like this brings us closer to the community and the country we want to build: a Canada where everyone has access to a safe, dignified, and affordable home."

The Honourable Greg Fergus, Member of Parliament for Hull–Aylmer

"This is a wonderful, concrete example of our government's efforts to ensure that more Quebecers can enjoy a quality living environment. The Government of Quebec's financial contribution will allow families and individuals to benefit from social and affordable housing adapted to their needs. Congratulations to Logir Outaouais -- the real estate arm of the Office d'habitation de l'Outaouais -- and all the other partners."

Caroline Proulx, Quebec Minister Responsible for Housing and Minister Responsible for the Status of Women

"Officially opening Le Champlain, a 199-unit residential building, in the Outaouais region is great news for our community. Like the rest of Quebec, the Outaouais region is facing a housing crisis, and every step forward counts. I'm proud to see the results of our partners' hard work and the dedication of stakeholders who are coming together to find concrete solutions to help mitigate the impact of this crisis. Congratulations to everyone involved in this key achievement for our region."

Mathieu Lacombe, Quebec Minister of Culture and Communications and Minister Responsible for the Outaouais Region

"Our fellow citizens can count on our government to step up and take concrete action to deliver more social and affordable housing. The Le Champlain project is an excellent example. Since the start of my term, housing has been one of my top priorities. I am actively involved in advancing multiple projects on the ground, working closely with partners to remove barriers and accelerate progress. Le Champlain clearly shows what can be achieved when local stakeholders come together. When governments, cities and community organizations collaborate, we can deliver tangible projects that meet the needs of our community."

Suzanne Tremblay, Member of the National Assembly for Hull

"This project is the result of years of collective effort, supported by all our partners -- from the governments of Quebec and Canada and Logir Outaouais to community and construction stakeholders. Today, with these new social and affordable housing units, 199 households will have access to a stable and safe living environment tailored to their needs. This is a significant step forward for Gatineau, another move in the right direction, and also a reminder that we must continue our efforts to fully address the housing affordability crisis. Every project matters."

Maude Marquis-Bissonnette, Mayor of Gatineau

"We are proud to contribute to making housing more accessible by delivering 199 new affordable units, including 139 for low-income households. Le Champlain represents a major milestone for Logir Outaouais and for the Office d'habitation de l'Outaouais: it is the largest building in our history and a significant achievement for Quebec. Beyond the numbers, we are providing the community with a sustainable, accessible and high-quality living environment that meets urgent housing needs. This project fully demonstrates our collective ability to bring ambitious initiatives to life for the benefit of the population. We applaud the very important collaboration of the governments and the City of Gatineau, whose support was crucial, and we warmly thank all the teams, partners and professionals whose dedication made this achievement possible."

Jean Pigeon, President, Logir Outaouais

Highlights:

Up to 139 of the households could benefit from the Société d'habitation du Québec's (SHQ) Rent Supplement Program. If eligible, tenants would spend no more than 25% of their income on rent. This additional assistance is covered by the SHQ (90%) and the City of Gatineau (10%).





Le Champlain is a sustainable, high-performance building with several key features: A green roof contributing to a greener environment Concrete construction providing superior soundproofing An exterior envelope made of prefabricated panels and abundant glazing achieving energy efficiency 30% above standard building code requirements Universal accessibility integrated from the design stage, making circulation and use of facilities easy for all residents

The building also includes shared spaces and amenities:

A common room and lockers available for tenants 116 indoor parking spaces, including ten that can be equipped with electric vehicle charging stations and four reserved for people with reduced mobility 67 secure bicycle spaces Proximity to a bike path, multiple green spaces and parks, for a harmonious balance between urban living and nature



About Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation

Visit canada.ca/housing for the most-requested Government of Canada housing information.

CMHC plays a critical role as a national facilitator to promote stability and sustainability in Canada's housing finance system. CMHC's mortgage insurance products support access to homeownership and the creation and maintenance of rental supply. CMHC research and data help inform housing policy. By facilitating cooperation between all levels of government and the private and non-profit sectors, CMHC contributes to advancing housing affordability, equity and climate compatibility. CMHC actively supports the Government of Canada in delivering on its commitment to make housing more affordable.

Follow CMHC on X, YouTube, LinkedIn, Facebook and Instagram.

About the Société d'habitation du Québec

The SHQ works to meet the housing needs of Quebecers, including by increasing housing supply throughout the province for people with low or moderate incomes and for those with special needs. It supports its partners in the fields of construction and renovation, property management and home adaptation. It also provides direct financial assistance to low-income households so that they can pay their rent.

To find out more about its activities, visit www.habitation.gouv.qc.ca/english.html.

SocietehabitationQuebec

HabitationSHQ

LinkedIn

SOURCE Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation (CMHC)

Sources: Nicolas Gravel, Press Secretary to the Quebec Minister Responsible for Housing and Quebec Minister Responsible for the Status of Women, [email protected]; Renée LeBlanc Proctor, Office of the Minister of Housing and Infrastructure, [email protected]; Information: Media Relations, Société d'habitation du Québec, [email protected]; Media Relations, Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation, [email protected]