1933 Industries Strengthens Management Team with the Appointment of a New CFO

VANCOUVER, BC, July 7, 2020 /CNW/ - 1933 Industries Inc. (the "Company" or "1933 Industries") (CSE: TGIF) (OTCQX: TGIFF), a vertically integrated cannabis consumer packaged goods company, is pleased to announce the appointment of Ms. Tricia Kaelin as Chief Financial Officer, effective today. As a CPA and with extensive CFO experience across a variety of industries - including cannabis - Ms. Kaelin joins the Company's management team to help guide profitable growth. The Company wishes to thank Mr. Stephen Radusch, who will be departing the Company, for his contributions as CFO.

Ms. Kaelin brings over twenty-five years of financial management, strategic planning, accounting, and public company financial reporting experience. She has served as CFO and CIO for a number of privately-held companies, and has expertise in mergers and acquisitions, corporate restructuring, and private and public equity and debt financings.

Ms. Kaelin has experience executing high-growth strategies, having increased revenues to $1Billion+ for a privately held company. She has held financial leadership positions in the cannabis industry for companies with operations in multiple states, including Nevada.

"Tricia is a dynamic leader and her wealth of experience and deep understanding of the Company's positioning makes her the ideal candidate to execute on our strategy", stated Mr. Eugene Ruiz, President of 1933 Industries. He added, "Our continued focus on expense reduction and adherence to cost controls are some of the necessary measures we have implemented to adapt to the changing environment and ensure the long-term success of the Company. We look forward to working with Tricia as we refine our financial strategy to optimize our operations and build a solid path to profitability".

"It's a multifaceted and exciting industry at an important juncture. I am honored and appreciate the opportunity to apply my experience to benefit the Company and foster growth as CFO," said Ms. Kaelin.

The appointment of Ms. Kaelin is the latest addition to the Company's new executive leadership, following the appointments of Messrs. Paul Rosen and Eugene Ruiz as CEO and President respectively, to steward the Company and drive long-term shareholder value.

About 1933 Industries Inc.

1933 Industries is a vertically-integrated company, focusing on the cultivation and manufacturing of cannabis consumer branded goods in a wide range of product formats. Operating through two subsidiaries, the Company controls all aspects of the value chain with cultivation, extraction, processing, and manufacturing assets supporting its diversified portfolio of cannabis brands and licensing partners.

Our award-winning proprietary portfolio of brands include: AMA flower and AMA concentrates as well as CBD-infused Canna Hemp™, Canna Hemp X™, and Canna Fused™ products. Partners under licensing agreements include: Birdhouse Skateboards™, Blonde™ Cannabis, Bloom™, Denver Dab Co., Grizzly Griptape, OG DNA Genetics, The Pantry Company, PLUGplay, and The Original Jack Herer®.

The Company owns 91% of Alternative Medicine Association, LC (AMA), and 100% of Infused MFG LLC. 1933 Industries continues to focus its operations in the licensed US cannabis industry as a multi-state operator in Nevada, Colorado and California. The Company operates in California via a management services agreement with Green Spectrum Trading Inc., a medicinal and recreational cannabis business licensee in the state.

About Canna Hemp™

Canna Hemp™ CBD Relief Cream was named "Best Topical" by Leafy's Best in State: The Top State Specific Products and Experiences of 2018.

http://www.cannahemp.com

https://www.leafly.com/news/strains-products/best-in-state-2018-nevada-cannabis

About Canna HempX™

Canna Hemp X™ was named "Best Topicals for Pain" by Herb's Guide to the Best Cannabis Products on the Planet. Canna Hemp X™ is a CBD sports recovery cream for athletes, bridging the gap between recovery and top performance.

http://www.cannahempx.com

https://herb.co/learn/best-cannabis-products/

