1933 Industries Signs Licensing Agreement with Established Premium Cannabis Company The Bloom Brand

Established in California in 2014, Bloom™ is now sold in over three hundred licensed retailers in California, Nevada, Washington and New Mexico, with further expansion planned for new markets in Oklahoma, Massachusetts and Canada.

In 2015, AMA was the first licensed cultivator in Southern Nevada. Today, AMA continues its tradition of cultivating craft cannabis in a newly-constructed, state-of-the-art, purpose-built facility in Las Vegas, offering consistency and scalability. Well-known for its premium quality cannabis products, AMA produces a variety of THC concentrates, as well as oils used in vape pen cartridges, with a variety of terpene profiles for flavours and aromas.

"Our companies focus on end-use cannabis products that provide the highest quality ingredients and that are safe for consumers", remarked Ms. Ester Vigil, President of 1933 Industries. "Our goal is to expand beyond our proprietary AMA products and represent the very best cannabis brands in Nevada, offering a full suite of differentiated product lines. Bloom™ is a brand we have been watching for some time, waiting for the opportune time to work together. We are impressed by the professionalism of the Bloom™ team and we are proud to represent such a highly rewarded brand in Nevada", Ms. Vigil continued.

Providing an experience that is as close to the cannabis plant as possible and delivered in a tasteful and convenient way, the Bloom™ licensed products include:

Bloom ™ Vape – Original vapor method available in a 500mg cartridge

™ – Original vapor method available in a 500mg cartridge Bloom ™ One – Disposable vapor method providing the same flavorful experience in a smaller, 350mg preloaded, disposable package

™ – Disposable vapor method providing the same flavorful experience in a smaller, 350mg preloaded, disposable package Bloom ™ Dart – Pod vapor method includes CCELL's advanced ceramic heating elements for greater oil absorption

™ – Pod vapor method includes CCELL's advanced ceramic heating elements for greater oil absorption Bloom ™ Drop – Oil infusion method comes with 800mg of oil with pre-activated THC. The oil can be added to flower, dabs or for infusing food for instant effects

™ – Oil infusion method comes with 800mg of oil with pre-activated THC. The oil can be added to flower, dabs or for infusing food for instant effects Bloom™ Kit – Pocket-sized vape battery for Bloom cartridges, featuring a sleek buttonless design, which activates as one inhales

Bloom™ products do not contain any additives, PG, VG, or vitamin E Acetate.

"Consistency is at the core of everything we do, so it was integral for us to find the right partners to act as an extension of our vision," said CEO and co-founder of Bloom™, Mr. Vitaly Mekk, "We are thrilled to begin this partnership with 1933. Their extensive cannabis history and experience in Nevada give us confidence that we will be able to achieve our goals together."

About Capna Intellectual

Pulling from a diverse background in cannabis retail, CPG, and technology, Capna Intellectual's mission is to develop authentic products that deliver unforgettable cannabis experiences. Capna Intellectual is known for developing Bloom, a pioneering cannabis brand that was established in Southern California in 2014. Bloom is now sold in over three hundred retailers across four States: California, Nevada, Washington and New Mexico. In 2020, Capna Intellectual will continue the rapid growth of the brand by adding additional product categories while launching in three new markets: Oklahoma, Canada and Massachusetts.

About 1933 Industries Inc.

1933 Industries is a vertically-integrated, growth-orientated company, focusing on the cultivation and manufacturing of cannabis consumer branded goods in a wide range of product formats. Operating through two subsidiaries, the Company controls all aspects of the value chain with cultivation, extraction, processing, and manufacturing assets supporting its diversified portfolio of cannabis brands and licensing partners.

Our award-winning proprietary portfolio of brands include: AMA flower and AMA concentrates as well as CBD-infused Canna Hemp™, Canna Hemp X™, and Canna Fused™ products. Partners under licensing agreements include: Birdhouse Skateboards™, Blonde™ Cannabis, Bloom™, Denver Dab Co., Grizzly Griptape, OG DNA Genetics, The Pantry Company, PLUGplay, and The Original Jack Herer®.

The Company owns 91% of Alternative Medicine Association, LC (AMA), and 100% of Infused MFG LLC. 1933 Industries continues to focus its operations in the licensed US cannabis industry as a multi-state operator in Nevada, Colorado and California.

About Canna Hemp™

Canna Hemp™ CBD Relief Cream was named "Best Topical" by Leafy's Best in State: The Top State Specific Products and Experiences of 2018.

http://www.cannahemp.com

https://www.leafly.com/news/strains-products/best-in-state-2018-nevada-cannabis

About Canna HempX™

Canna Hemp X™ was named "Best Topicals for Pain" by Herb's Guide to the Best Cannabis Products on the Planet. Canna Hemp X™ is a CBD sports recovery cream for athletes, bridging the gap between recovery and top performance.

http://www.cannahempx.com

https://herb.co/learn/best-cannabis-products/

