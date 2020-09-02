1933 Industries Appoints Mr. Paul Rosen to its Board of Directors

VANCOUVER, BC, Sept. 2, 2020 /CNW/ - 1933 Industries Inc. (the "Company" or "1933 Industries") (CSE: TGIF) (OTCQX: TGIFF), a vertically-integrated cannabis consumer packaged goods company with a diverse portfolio of consumer-driven brands, is pleased to announce that its Chief Executive Officer, Mr. Paul Rosen, has been appointed to the Board of Directors.

Mr. Rosen has been involved with 1933 Industries in the capacities of strategic investor, advisor and most recently, as CEO of the Company, instituting a high level of stewardship and financial oversight that is guiding the Company into its next phase of development. Leveraging his extensive experience in the cannabis industry as one of its earliest and most active entrepreneurs and company builders, Mr. Rosen brings vast corporate governance expertise to his new board position, having co-founded and served as President and CEO of PharmaCan Capital Corp., later corporate rebranded to The Cronos Group (NASDAQ: CRON;TSX: CRON); as founder and former CEO and Chairman of Tidal Royalty Corporation; as a previous board member and Audit Committee Chair of iAnthus Capital Holdings (IAN.CN); and as a previous board member of Hill Street Beverages (BEER.VN) and High Tide Ventures (HITI.CN).

Currently, Mr. Rosen is the Executive Chairman of Global Go, a consultancy focused on the global regulated cannabis industry and is a co-founder and Chairman of Pantry Co., a cannabis focused start up in the functional food market. Mr. Rosen is a member of the Law Society of Ontario, and previously practiced constitutional law.

"My appointment as CEO has helped accelerate positive change at 1933 Industries. Working closely alongside Eugene Ruiz, President of the Company, we are steering the business at a critical junction, instituting prudent financial controls, reigning in spending and shoring up the balance sheet", said Mr. Rosen. "During the last two months, we have shifted our strategy, focussing on our core market in Nevada and on our best-in-class cultivation infrastructure, making meaningful improvements that are already being realized. As a member of the Board of Directors, I will have the opportunity to further assist in strengthening the Company's performance, while continuing to demonstrate my long-term commitment to the success of 1933 Industries as we grow our business into a profitable and respected entity."

About 1933 Industries Inc.

1933 Industries is a vertically-integrated, growth-orientated company, focusing on the cultivation and manufacturing of cannabis consumer branded goods in a wide range of product formats. Operating through two subsidiaries, the Company controls all aspects of the value chain with cultivation, extraction, processing, and manufacturing assets supporting its diversified portfolio of cannabis brands and licensing partners. The Company owns 91% of Alternative Medicine Association, LC (AMA), and 100% of Infused MFG LLC.

About Alternative Medicine Association

AMA is a licensed medical and adult-use cannabis cultivation and extraction subsidiary that produces its own branded line of unique cannabis-based products and manufactures third-party brands. With state-of-the-art cultivation and extraction facilities based in Las Vegas, Nevada, AMA seeks to offer medical patients and recreational users alike a cannabis experience that's exceptional, potent, and consistent in quality. Our house brands include: AMA Flower and Pre-Rolls, Distillate and Concentrates. Partners under licensing agreements include: Blonde™ Cannabis, Bloom™, Five Star Extracts, The Pantry Company, PLUGplay, and The Original Jack Herer®.

About Canna Hemp™

With an extensive product line that includes topicals, creams, vapes, elixirs, capsules, dabs, lip balms and pre and post workout recovery sports products, 1933 Industries' proprietary Canna Hemp™ brand utilizes the power of hemp and CBD to bring natural wellness. The Company's flagship products, the Canna Hemp™ Relief Cream and Canna Hemp X™ Recovery Cream are recognized as best topicals in the market. Canna Hemp X™ is a CBD sports recovery cream for athletes, bridging the gap between recovery and top performance. All products are triple and third-party tested for safety with test results imbedded via QR codes for traceability.

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Notice regarding Forward Looking Statements: This news release contains forward-looking statements. The use of any of the words "anticipate", "continue", "estimate", "expect", "may", "will", "project", "should", "believe" and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Although the Company believes that the expectations and assumptions on which the forward-looking statements are based are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on the forward-looking statements because the Company can give no assurance that they will prove to be correct. Since forward-looking statements address future events and conditions, by their very nature they involve inherent risks and uncertainties. These statements speak only as of the date of this news release. Actual results could differ materially from those currently anticipated due to a number of factors and risks including various risk factors discussed in the Company's disclosure documents, which can be found under the Company's profile on www.sedar.com. 1933 Industries undertakes no obligation to update publicly or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

