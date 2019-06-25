1933 Industries Announces Release Date for Third Quarter Fiscal Year 2019 Financial Report

VANCOUVER, June 25, 2019 /CNW/ - 1933 Industries Inc. (the "Company" or "1933 Industries") (CSE: TGIF) (OTCQX: TGIFF), a vertically integrated cannabis consumer packaged goods company that owns licensed cultivation and manufacturing assets to support its brands, announces that it will report its financial results for the third quarter period ending April 30, 2019 on July 2, 2019.

About 1933 Industries Inc.

1933 Industries Inc. is a vertically integrated cannabis company with operations in the United States and Canada. 1933 Industries owns licensed medical and adult-use cannabis cultivation and production assets, proprietary hemp-based, CBD infused products, CBD extraction services and a specialized cannabis advisory firm. Our proprietary brands include AMA, Canna Hemp™, Canna HempX™, Canna Fused™, Canna Hemp Paws™, and Nineteen 33 THC. Birdhouse Skateboards™, OG DNA Genetics, Denver Dab Co., The Real Kurupt's Moon Rocks and Gotti's Gold under licensing agreements.

About Canna Hemp™

Canna Hemp™ CBD Relief Cream was named "Best Topical" by Leafy's Best in State: The Top State Specific Products and Experiences of 2018. Infused's award-winning transdermal Pain Relief Cream delivers fast-acting targeted relief to areas of discomfort, combating inflammation, arthritis joint pain, backaches, muscles spasms, strains, bruises, cramps, and headaches.

http://www.cannahemp.com

https://www.leafly.com/news/strains-products/best-in-state-2018-nevada-cannabis

About Canna HempX™

Canna Hemp X™ was named "Best Topicals for Pain" by Herb's Guide to the Best Cannabis Products on the Planet. Canna Hemp X™ is a CBD sports recovery cream for athletes to help focus on recovery and wellness. From soothing pain, aiding with muscle spasms, healing assistance for bruises, injuries, or arthritis relief, Canna Hemp X™ bridges the gap between recovery and top performance.

http://www.cannahempx.com

https://herb.co/learn/best-cannabis-products/

Please visit our website at http://www.1933industries.com

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Notice regarding Forward Looking Statements: This news release contains forward-looking statements. The use of any of the words "anticipate", "continue", "estimate", "expect", "may", "will", "project", "should", "believe" and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Although the Company believes that the expectations and assumptions on which the forward-looking statements are based are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on the forward-looking statements because the Company can give no assurance that they will prove to be correct. Since forward-looking statements address future events and conditions, by their very nature they involve inherent risks and uncertainties. These statements speak only as of the date of this news release. Actual results could differ materially from those currently anticipated due to a number of factors and risks including various risk factors discussed in the Company's disclosure documents, which can be found under the Company's profile on www.sedar.com. 1933 Industries undertakes no obligation to update publicly or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

SOURCE 1933 Industries Inc.

For further information: Alexia Helgason, IR and Corporate Communications Director, 604-674-4756 (ext. 1), alexia@1933industries.com; Chris Rebentisch, Director/CEO, 604-674-4756 (ext. 1)

