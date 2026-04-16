1911 Gold Re-establishes Access to Level 26 at the True North Mine

View the VRIFY deck which shows the 3D view of the True North underground infrastructure with the mineral resources accessible from Level 26.

Level 26 Operational Highlights

Logistical Focal Point for Underground Mining: The Level 26 loading pocket is currently the primary mechanism for moving ore to the surface. Accessing this infrastructure is a prerequisite for the test mining and bulk sampling programs scheduled for Level 16 in the coming months.

Access to High-Grade Zones: Re-entry into Level 26 provides access to the high-grade 710-711 zone, as well as the D Shaft, which serves as the primary access point to the mine's lower levels, including the Deep East zone.

Platform for Resource Expansion: Level 26 will provide multiple options for continued underground drilling on high-potential targets, both expanding the existing mineral resources and extending the projected mine life, as well as continuing to follow up on the new discoveries at depth.

Shaun Heinrichs, President and CEO stated, "Re-establishing access to Level 26 is a significant step in our operational sequence for two reasons. First, from a logistical standpoint, it provides the primary hoisting infrastructure and loading pocket required to support our planned test mining on Level 16 later this year. Equally important, Level 26 is critical for accessing the high-grade 710-711 zone, which Klondex Mines briefly mined in 2017, and for positioning us to evaluate the D Shaft to reach the lower levels of the True North mine, including the Deep East zone. Over the coming months, we will re-establish essential services and mobilize drill rigs to further expand the resource base in these areas."

Crews have commenced clean-up of the shaft area on Level 26, followed by repairing essential compressed air, ventilation, and electrical systems. Following the dewatering of the remaining 50 metres below Level 26, the Company will conduct an inspection and repair of the loading pocket area, which is required for test mining activities scheduled later this year.

Other Site Developments

Over the last several months, the Company has made significant progress in refurbishing and optimizing the mill processing facility, including placing critical deposits on the new crushing circuit to support the scheduled restart timeline. Currently, the mill is scheduled to be operational in mid-2026, excluding the new crushing circuit, which is scheduled for completion later in the year. A new camp facility was recently installed, expanding camp capacity by an additional 36 people, with another camp facility expected in the third quarter of 2026.

The Company continues to acquire necessary mobile mining equipment or place deposits on newly constructed units to be used in both the upcoming test mining activities and the full restart of operations in 2027.

About 1911 Gold Corporation

1911 Gold is an advanced gold explorer and developer focused on its 100%-owned True North Gold Project in the Archean Rice Lake Greenstone Belt in Manitoba, Canada. The Company controls a large, highly prospective ~62,000-hectare land package with numerous past-producing gold operations within trucking distance of the fully built and permitted True North mine and mill complex. 1911 Gold is positioning itself to restart operations in 2027 and offers a unique, near-term production opportunity with significant exploration upside. The strategy is to build a district-scale gold mining operation around a central, and readily expandable infrastructure complex to support a socially and environmentally responsible, long-term mining operation with little development risk and a growing mineral resource base.

1911 Gold's True North complex and the exploration land package are located within and among the First Nation communities of the Hollow Water First Nation and the Black River First Nation. 1911 Gold looks forward to maintaining open, cooperative, and respectful communications with all of our local communities and stakeholders to foster mutually beneficial working relationships.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS

Shaun Heinrichs

President and CEO

www.1911gold.com

CAUTIONARY STATEMENT REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION

This news release may contain forward-looking statements. Often, but not always, forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as "plans", "expects" or "does not expect", "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "intends", "anticipates" or "does not anticipate", or "believes", or describes a "goal", or variation of such words and phrases or state that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will" be taken, occur or be achieved.

All forward-looking statements reflect the Company's beliefs and assumptions based on information available at the time the statements were made. Actual results or events may differ from those predicted in these forward-looking statements. All of the Company's forward-looking statements are qualified by the assumptions that are stated or inherent in such forward-looking statements, including the assumptions listed below. Although the Company believes that these assumptions are reasonable, this list is not exhaustive of factors that may affect any of the forward-looking statements.

Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, future events, conditions, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, prediction, projection, forecast, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. All statements that address expectations or projections about the future, including, but not limited to, the Company's current business plans, including the ongoing underground development and rehabilitation (including the dewatering program), and the planned test mining activities all leading towards a potential mine restart in 2027 (and the actual results and timing of these planned events); the exploration and resource expansion drilling in the lower levels of the mine, and the timing and results thereof, and generally, the plans, operations and prospects of the Company, are forward-looking statements. Although 1911 Gold has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual actions, events or results to differ materially from those described in forward-looking statements, there may be other factors that cause actions, events or results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that forward-looking statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements.

In addition, readers are directed to review the detailed risk discussion in the Company's Annual Management's Discussion & Analysis for the year ended December 31, 2025, filed on SEDAR+, which discussions are incorporated by reference in this news release, for a fuller understanding of the risks and uncertainties that affect the Company's business and operations.

All forward-looking statements contained in this news release are given as of the date hereof. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except in accordance with applicable securities laws.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

SOURCE 1911 Gold Corporation

For further information, please contact: Shaun Heinrichs, Chief Executive Officer, (604) 674-1293, [email protected]