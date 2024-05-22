18th Street in Brandon Named the Worst Road in Manitoba

WINNIPEG, MB, May 22, 2024 /CNW/ - The nominations have been tallied, and the 2024 CAA Worst Road is 18th Street in Brandon. 18th Street's issues with potholes and severe alligator cracking in the pavement have led to this dubious distinction. The road first appeared on the top 10 list in 2022 and has steadily climbed its way to the top.

The second and third place spots are also taken by repeat offenders on the top 10 list—Leila Avenue in Winnipeg and Provincial Road 307 in Whiteshell. According to the voter insights, Leila Avenue's unavoidable potholes have damaged many vehicles, costing local drivers thousands of dollars in repairs. Voters also expressed concern over Provincial Road 307 regarding poor pedestrian infrastructure and road maintenance.

"The 2024 CAA Worst Roads campaign provides a valuable snapshot of the roads that the public perceives as pain points," says Ewald Friesen, manager of government and community relations for CAA Manitoba, "For 13 years, this campaign has served as a powerful advocacy tool, initiating dialogue with decision-makers and driving positive change for safer roads across the province."

CAA's most recent survey data shows that while 78 per cent of Manitobans do not appreciate road maintenance efforts, however, 88 per cent are willing to put up with the inconvenience of construction if that means they get a good road at the end of the repairs.

The campaign received 486 road nominations from thousands of local voters across 71 municipalities.

"Manitobans' frustration about the state of our roads is clear," says Friesen. "We know they voice their concerns to neighbours, friends, or mechanics, this campaign helps bring awareness to decision-makers, providing valuable insights on our preferences for how to prioritize road repair and maintenance."

Half of the roads on the top 10 list have debuted this year. These include Highway 26, Pandora Avenue, Richmond Avenue, Grant Avenue, and Munroe Avenue, which are tied for ninth place.

Manitoba's Top 10 Worst Roads for 2024

18th Street, Brandon Leila Avenue, Winnipeg Provincial Road 307, Whiteshell Kenaston Boulevard, Winnipeg Provincial Highway 26, Saint François Xavier Empress Street, Winnipeg Pandora Avenue, Winnipeg Saskatchewan Avenue, Winnipeg Grant Avenue and Munroe Avenue, Winnipeg Inkster Boulevard, Winnipeg and Richmond Avenue, Brandon

"Municipalities are responsible for thousands of kilometres of roads across the province. Roads, sidewalks, and bike paths are only some of the things that municipal governments fund with limited revenue sources," adds Friesen. 'It's important for communities to share their view on what and where investments should be made. CAA Worst Roads is a forum to do that."

For more information and historical results, please

visit: https://www.caamanitoba.com/advocacy/government-relations/worst-roads

