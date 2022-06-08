18th Annual Equities Trading Conference Opens the Market
Jun 08, 2022, 11:00 ET
TORONTO, June 8, 2022 /CNW/ - John McKenzie,Chief Executive Officer, TMX Group, joined representatives from Alithya, Broadridge, Bitbuy, TD Securities, BMO, CIBC, and Tethys Technology to celebrate the 18th Annual TMX Equities Trading Conference and open the market.
With the evolution of technology, market structure, fees, and regulation, the objective of this year's event is to provide a forum for industry members, technology providers and regulators, to share ideas and insights on a complex and changing industry. The conference will include panelists and speakers that are experts and drivers of change within their respective industry-leading organizations.
Date: Wednesday, June 8, 2022
Time: 9:00am - 9:30am
Place: TIFF Bell Lightbox
