14,000 items selling in Ritchie Bros. largest-ever, six-day Edmonton, AB auction

EDMONTON, AB, April 26, 2021 /CNW/ - Next week Ritchie Bros. will conduct its largest auction ever, selling approximately 14,000 items for 1,700+ consignors in Edmonton, AB. In 60+ years, the company has never seen this much equipment in one place and in six days it will all be gone. Sold to tens of thousands of online bidders from around the world.

Equipment highlights in the May 3 – 8, 2021 unreserved auction includes 350+ truck tractors, 230+ excavators, 140+ dozers, 120+ aerial work platforms, 370+ pickup trucks, and a lot more. PriorityBid is now open, with items available to be inspected onsite in Edmonton, following strict social distancing rules, and virtually at rbauction.com.

"This massive auction showcases the power of our operational expertise, as we've processed more equipment and collected more info for buyers than ever before," said Trent Vandenberghe, Regional Sales Manager, Ritchie Bros. "We have also uploaded thousands equipment videos for this auction to help our customers with virtual inspections. This auction should have something for everyone—get online and start shopping today!"

The six-day Edmonton auction includes multiple fleet realignments and complete dispersals from Alberta consignors, including hundreds of items for Hammer's Gravel Supplies Ltd., Cinco Development Ltd., K & C Oilfield Hauling Ltd., and Absolute Crossings Ltd.

"When you sell at a Ritchie Bros. auction, you know your equipment will be sold that day. If we tried to liquidate everything ourselves it could take a year," said Dean Swanberg of Absolute Crossings. "Ritchie Bros. has some of the best advertising in the business and they're fair and honest to deal with—a great place to sell."

Auction Schedule:

Day One ( Monday, May 3 ) – Reefer Trucks, Van Trucks , Flatbed Trucks, Fuel & Lube Trucks, Plow Trucks, Stone Slinger Trucks , Dump Trucks, Dump Trailers, Truck Tractors and more

) – Reefer Trucks, , Flatbed Trucks, Fuel & Lube Trucks, Plow Trucks, , Dump Trucks, Dump Trailers, Truck Tractors and more Day Two ( Tuesday, May 4 ) – Loader Backhoes, Wheel Loaders, Rock Trucks, Articulated Dump Trucks, Motor Graders and Scrapers, Trailers, Real Estate and more

) – Loader Backhoes, Wheel Loaders, Rock Trucks, Articulated Dump Trucks, Motor Graders and Scrapers, Trailers, Real Estate and more Day Three ( Wednesday, May 5 ) - Crawler Dumpers, Compact Track Loaders, Skid Steers, ATVs, Crawler Tractors, Crawler Loaders, Pipelayers, Cranes, Drilling Equipment and more

) - Crawler Dumpers, Compact Track Loaders, Skid Steers, ATVs, Crawler Tractors, Crawler Loaders, Pipelayers, Cranes, Drilling Equipment and more Day Four ( Thursday, May 6 ) – Excavators, Sweepers, Pavers, Crushing, Conveyers, Compaction, Rollers, Rough Terrain and Telescopic Forklifts, Forestry Equipment, RVs and more

) – Excavators, Sweepers, Pavers, Crushing, Conveyers, Compaction, Rollers, Rough Terrain and Telescopic Forklifts, Forestry Equipment, RVs and more Day Five & Six ( May 7 & 8) – Timed Auction Lots only

Bidding Options:

PriorityBid: place bids before the live auction begins! Set a max bid and our system bids for you

Live online auction: listen to the auctioneer and bid online in real time from your desktop or laptop computer

Mobile app: listen to the auctioneer and bid online in real time from your phone or tablet

Timed Auction: our automated online bidding system with no auctioneer and new dynamic close capabilities to give bidders more opportunity to win items. Opens April 28 and closes at staggered times throughout the event.

For more equipment and auction info, visit rbauction.com/Edmonton.

Ritchie Bros. is hosting three pre-auction educational seminars for customers this week—covering virtual inspections, cross-border shopping, and Ritchie Bros. Asset Solutions tools. The company will also host two live industry panels on May 10, discussing the Canadian construction and agriculture industries. For more information about these events, visit rbauction.com/blog.

About Ritchie Bros.:

Established in 1958, Ritchie Bros. (NYSE andTSX: RBA) is a global asset management and disposition company, offering customers end-to-end solutions for buying and selling used heavy equipment, trucks and other assets. Operating in a number of sectors, including construction, transportation, agriculture, energy, oil and gas, mining, and forestry, the company's selling channels include: Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers, the world's largest industrial auctioneer offers live auction events with online bidding; IronPlanet, an online marketplace with featured weekly auctions and providing the exclusive IronClad Assurance® equipment condition certification; Marketplace-E, a controlled marketplace offering multiple price and timing options; Mascus, a leading European online equipment listing service; and Ritchie Bros. Private Treaty, offering privately negotiated sales. The Company's suite of solutions also includes Ritchie Bros. Asset Solutions and Rouse Services LLC, which together provides a complete end-to-end asset management, data-driven intelligence and performance benchmarking system. Ritchie Bros. also offers sector-specific solutions including GovPlanet, TruckPlanet, and Kruse Energy, plus equipment financing and leasing through Ritchie Bros. Financial Services. For more information about Ritchie Bros., visit RitchieBros.com.

Photos and video for embedding in media stories are available at rbauction.com/media.

