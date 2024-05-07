135th Canton Fair Concludes, Setting New Records in Multiple Indicators

GUANGZHOU, China, May 7, 2024 /CNW/ -- The 135th China Import and Export Fair ("Canton Fair" or "the Fair"), which concluded the onsite exhibition on May 5, 2024, in Guangzhou, has set new benchmarks in its history, with the online platform continuing its regular operation.

The Fair was attended by 246,000 overseas buyers from 215 countries and regions, a record-breaking 24.5% increase from the last session. 160,000 buyers from Belt and Road countries and 61,000 buyers RCEP member countries were numbered, marking a 25.1% and 25.5% increase respectively; BRICS nations brought in another 52,000, up by 27.6%, while buyers from Europe and North America totaled at around 50,000. Major buyers included representatives from 226 multinational corporations, like Walmart, Auchan and Tesco.

Remarkable achievements across several metrics have also been made. In terms of transactions made during the fair period, offline export transactions amounted to $24.7 billion, showing signs of recovery growth, while online exports reached $3.03 billion.

The Fair showcased over one million new products across various categories, including 100,000 intelligent products, 400,000 green low-carbon products, and 210,000 items with independent intellectual property rights. The International Pavilion welcomed approximately 680 enterprises from over 50 countries and regions, with Belt and Road countries participation rate of 64 percent.

The online platform maintained stable operation, attracting over 408,000 overseas visitors. Exhibitor booths received more than 3.41 million visits, showcasing an impressive engagement level through 1291 live demonstrations, which attracted nearly 17,200 views.

Additionally, the 135th Canton Fair hosted 264 "Trade Bridge" promotional events aimed at fostering global supply chain connections, resulting in potential sourcing intentions worth approximately $340 million.

For the first time ever, there was also a dedicated area for cross-border e-commerce companies along with overseas warehouse businesses from 11 provinces, highlighting China's growing digital trade infrastructure capabilities.

Following conclusion of the onsite show on May 5th, Canton Fair continued its services online, organizing targeted trade matchmaking events, alongside industry-specific activities underscoring its status as an "everlasting" trade show designed to facilitate continuous global commerce opportunities beyond physical boundaries. For more information, please visit https://invitation.cantonfair.org.cn/BuyerUser/RegisterUser?MediaType=16

SOURCE Canton Fair

