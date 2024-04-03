GASPÉ, QC, April 3, 2024 /CNW/ - The Honourable Diane Lebouthillier, Minister of Fisheries, Oceans and the Canadian Coast Guard and Member of Parliament for Gaspésie–Les Îles-de-la-Madeleine, and Stéphane Sainte-Croix, Member of the National Assembly for Gaspé, are proud to announce that 120 new housing units are set to be completed quickly in the Gaspé region. These units are part of the projects selected under the second call for projects under the Société d'habitation du Québec's (SHQ) Programme d'habitation abordable Québec (PHAQ).

The projects selected in the Gaspé region are:

City: Gaspé

Name of project: Quartier du Havre

Project developer: Les Habitations de la Montagne inc.

Number of housing units: 84

Benefitting population: Families, singles, independent seniors and people living with disabilities

City: Sainte-Anne-des-Monts

Name of project: Villa Monseigneur-Bourdages

Project developer: Villa Mgr Bourdages inc.

Number of housing units: 36

Benefitting population: Families, singles and independent seniors

These projects were made possible through the Canada–Quebec Agreement under the Housing Accelerator Fund, to which the governments of Canada and Quebec have each contributed $900 million. Municipalities are also financial partners for these projects. They must provide a contribution equivalent to at least 40% of the SHQ's base grant.

In response to the housing crisis, the governments of Canada and Quebec announced on February 16 the rapid construction of 2,574 new housing units throughout the province in 47 selected projects, including those announced today. To ensure these projects launch quickly, their developers must sign an agreement with a contractor within 12 months of being selected to remain eligible for government funding.

Quotes:

"Every citizen of Quebec deserves a safe and affordable place to call home. The Government of Canada is proud to join in the creation of 120 new affordable housing units for the Gaspé region's most vulnerable residents through the Canada-Quebec Agreement under the Housing Accelerator Fund. This demonstrates our unwavering commitment to ensuring that no one is left behind."

– The Honourable Sean Fraser, Minister of Housing, Infrastructure and Communities

"Less than two months after signing a historic agreement with the Government of Canada, we are already set to announce the construction of additional housing units under the Programme d'habitation abordable Québec. This good news for the Gaspé region shows our firm commitment to building more affordable housing across Quebec. Every Quebecer deserves a home that meets their needs."

– France-Élaine Duranceau, Quebec Minister Responsible for Housing and Member of the National Assembly for Bertrand

"Everyone deserves a safe and affordable place to call home. Through the Canada-Quebec Agreement under the Housing Accelerator Fund, we're building affordable housing, quickly, for those who need it most, throughout the country. Thanks to the projects announced today, more than 120 affordable housing units will soon be available. We know there's still a lot to be done, and we'll keep on working hard for the people of the Gaspé region."

– The Honourable Diane Lebouthillier, Minister of Fisheries, Oceans and the Canadian Coast Guard and Member of Parliament for Gaspésie–Les Îles-de-la-Madeleine

"I am very pleased to announce, on behalf of my colleague France-Élaine Duranceau, two significant contributions to major initiatives aimed at alleviating the region's housing shortage. Over $40 million will be invested in the Gaspé region, in the county of Gaspé, to build an 84-unit project in Gaspé and a 36-unit project in Sainte-Anne-des-Monts. I would like to commend the teams that worked to get these projects off the ground quickly."

– Stéphane Sainte-Croix, Member of the National Assembly for Gaspé

"Driven by its economic dynamism, Gaspé is experiencing a major housing shortage, despite the fact that around 100 new residential units are built every year. We have supported the Quartier du Havre since the very beginning of its project, notably by purchasing land, subsidizing preliminary studies and providing a long-term tax credit. I salute the efforts of local organizations and thank the governments for their contribution to this important project."

– Daniel Côté, Mayor of Gaspé

"The town of Sainte-Anne-des-Monts is particularly proud and excited to welcome this government announcement. The introduction of 36 affordable housing units in our municipality will meet a significant need, facilitating adequate housing for our seniors as well as our families. The strength of our partnership with the Villa Mrg Bourdages organization, the invaluable contribution of the Groupe Ressource en Logement Collectif de la Gaspésie-Îles-de-la-Madeleine, as well as substantial financial support from both levels of government, all contribute to the implementation of a project that is both structuring for our town and crucial for our community."

– Simon Deschênes, Mayor of Sainte-Anne-des-Monts

Highlights:

Some of the households that move into these units could benefit from the Société d'habitation du Québec's (SHQ) Rent Supplement Program, ensuring that they spend no more than 25% of their income on housing. This additional assistance is covered by the SHQ (90%) and the municipality where the project is located (10%).

To keep the other units affordable, a maintenance period for this assistance will be required. This period could last up to 35 years. Assistance rates will vary based on the term of the commitment. Rents may be indexed each year based on percentages set by the Tribunal administratif du logement.

The Programme d'habitation abordable Québec (PHAQ) aims to engage all partners who can develop affordable housing projects. Co-operatives, nonprofits, housing bureaus and private-sector businesses can submit projects under the PHAQ. The PHAQ also aims to accelerate residential construction, which is why its standards stipulate that projects must be started within 12 months of being selected. This period may be extended to 18 months in certain circumstances.

The Housing Accelerator Fund (HAF) is a $4-billion Government of Canada initiative launched in March 2023 that includes $900 million earmarked for the Government of Quebec . Its goal is to accelerate the construction of 100,000 housing units across the country.

Government of initiative launched in that includes earmarked for the Government of . Its goal is to accelerate the construction of 100,000 housing units across the country. The Government of Quebec , as part of its fall 2023 economic update, also announced new investments of $900 million to accelerate housing construction.

, as part of its fall 2023 economic update, also announced new investments of to accelerate housing construction. The HAF encourages local governments to implement sustainable initiatives that lower barriers to increasing housing supply and approving development projects. Its long-term goal is to make housing more affordable for people in Canada .

. On December 11, 2023 , the Government of Quebec announced the first wave of 14 projects from the second PHAQ call for projects (in French only), representing 999 units in total.

, the Government of announced the first wave of 14 projects from the second PHAQ call for projects (in French only), representing 999 units in total. The Government of Quebec is firmly committed to continuing its work to accelerate the construction of residential units in the province through the Act respecting land use planning and development and other provisions. Furthermore, the government will set up an interdepartmental project acceleration group in collaboration with Quebec municipal authorities, and will also adopt new government directions on land use planning, including metrics for residential construction that municipalities will be required to use as a basis for setting targets. New legislative amendments (currently in development and subject to adoption by the National Assembly) will also be tabled to improve urban densification and streamline multi-unit construction approval, thus reducing the associated delays.

About the Société d'habitation du Québec

As a leader in housing, the SHQ's mission is to meet the housing needs of Quebecers through its expertise and services to citizens. It does this by providing affordable and low-rental housing and offering a range of assistance programs to support the construction, renovation, and adaptation of homes, and access to homeownership.

To find out more about its activities, visit www.habitation.gouv.qc.ca/english.

About Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation

As Canada's authority on housing, Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation (CMHC) contributes to the stability of the housing market and financial system, provides support for Canadians in housing need, and offers unbiased housing research and advice to all levels of Canadian government, consumers and the housing industry. CMHC's aim is that, by 2030, everyone in Canada has a home they can afford and that meets their needs. For more information, follow us on Twitter, Instagram, YouTube, LinkedIn and Facebook.

