Ubisoft promises at least 10 internships and/or job opportunities to participants who really stand out during the competition. At the last edition, 20 or so participants were hired at the Montreal, Quebec City and Saguenay studios.

For the first time in the competition's history, students had to develop their games remotely. Just an extra challenge that reflects what industry developers are currently experiencing during the pandemic.

"This year's theme is self-evident. For many, the pandemic was a chance to try new things, like video games. You probably know people who'd never touched a console in their lives but who, after a few months of lockdown, threw themselves into this universe to get closer to their friends and family virtually. The jury and I wanted to see what the teams would come up with sticking to this new reality. They were free to interpret the theme however they wanted. We can't wait to see where it took them," said Marie-Ève Danis, jury president and producer on the For Honor brand.

Universities participating in the 2021 Game Lab Competition:

Champlain College of Vermont – Montreal Campus Concordia University École de Technologie Supérieure Université Laval McGill University École NAD-UQAC Polytechnique Montréal Université de Sherbrooke Université de Montréal Université du Québec à Chicoutimi UQAT Montreal

To see and extract of the games presented this year: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=m6W--FuKcPE

About the Ubisoft Game Lab Competition

The Game Lab Competition is a Ubisoft Education initiative designed to prepare Quebec students for the jobs of the future. In the past 11 editions, 1,323 students from across Quebec built 166 game prototypes. In addition to the support of 132 mentors, Ubisoft also awarded a total of $132,000 in scholarships and 712 awards. Nearly 250 people were discovered and recruited through the competition.

