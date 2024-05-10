114 social and affordable housing units to be built in Laval

LAVAL, QC, May 10, 2024 /CNW/ - Pablo Rodriguez, Minister of Transport and Quebec Lieutenant; France-Élaine Duranceau, Quebec Minister Responsible for Housing; and Christopher Skeete, Quebec Minister for the Economy, Minister Responsible for the Fight Against Racism, Minister Responsible for the Laval Region and Member of the National Assembly for Sainte-Rose are proud to announce that a new 114-unit housing project will be built rapidly in Laval. The project was selected as part of the second call for projects of the Société d'habitation du Québec's Programme d'habitation abordable Québec (PHAQ).

Project details:

City: Laval

Name of project: Curé-Labelle

Project developer: Société de gestion Querbes inc.

Number of units: 114

Clientele: Families and individuals

The Government of Canada's contribution to the project will come from the Canada–Quebec Agreement under the Housing Accelerator Fund (HAF), to which the Government has contributed $900 million. The Government of Quebec, for its part, announced new investments of $900 million in the November 2023 economic update. The City of Laval is also a financial partner in this project. It is required to make a contribution equal to at least 40% of the SHQ's base grant.

In response to the housing crisis, the governments of Canada and Quebec announced on February 16, 2024, the rapid construction of 2,574 new housing units throughout the province as part of 47 selected projects, including those announced today. To ensure these projects launch quickly, their developers must sign an agreement with a contractor within 12 months of being selected to remain eligible under the Programme d'habitation abordable Québec.

Quotes:

"The agreement we have signed with the Government of Quebec will allow us to build more housing for Quebecers, more quickly. The historic investments and initiatives that the Government of Quebec will use to support municipalities in increasing density and shortening construction timelines will make tens of thousands of new housing units a reality. The announcement of more than 2,500 new units marks the start of the work the Housing Accelerator Fund is doing in Quebec."

The Honourable Sean Fraser, Minister of Housing, Infrastructure and Communities

"Only a few months after signing a historic agreement with the Government of Canada, we're already announcing the construction of additional housing under the Programme d'habitation abordable Québec. This good news for the Laval area shows our firm commitment to building more affordable housing across Quebec. Every Quebecer deserves a home that meets their needs."

France-Élaine Duranceau, Quebec Minister Responsible for Housing

"Investing in affordable housing isn't about pouring money into concrete. It's about investing in the well-being of the people who live in our communities. This is the case for the future residents of these social and affordable units, who will have access to a safe and comfortable place to call home, where they can rest, recharge and welcome their loved ones. We are continuing to deliver for Quebecers by taking concrete actions that make a real difference."

The Honourable Pablo Rodriguez, Minister of Transport and Quebec Lieutenant

"Members of our community know they can count on our government to step up and tackle the housing crisis in our region. Today's announcement is the result of successful collaborative work. I applaud the federal and provincial governments and the City of Laval for setting up the required financial levers, as well as our local partners and, of course, the Société de gestion Querbes, which believes in the value of social and affordable housing as a vector for a better quality of life in our community."

Christopher Skeete, Quebec Minister for the Economy, Minister Responsible for the Fight Against Racism, Minister Responsible for the Laval Region, and Member of the National Assembly for Sainte-Rose

"This project is, seriously, one of the most important announced in Laval in the last few years. It's a wonderful achievement that will bring more housing to the Saint-Rose sector at a time when the need for housing has never been greater. In fact, that's the whole reason we held Quebec's first Sommet de l'habitation: to provide the momentum needed to see action like this being taken. This collaboration with the provincial and federal governments shows that we're moving forward and our firm commitment as a partner city to removing barriers to getting housing built."

Stéphane Boyer, Mayor of Laval

"The Société de gestion Querbes, in collaboration with ROMEL, is doing its part to create affordable community housing in Laval by developing 114 units for a variety of household sizes. Housing is the key to integration. With this project, we hope to create a high-quality living environment. We applaud the support provided by all three levels of government, and we're committed to continuing our mission to serve our fellow citizens."

Mazen Houdeib, General Director, Société de gestion Querbes inc.

Highlights:

Some of the households that move into these units could benefit from the Société d'habitation du Québec's (SHQ's) Rent Supplement Program, ensuring that they spend no more than 25% of their income on housing. This additional assistance is covered by the SHQ (90%) and the City of Laval (10%).

(10%). To keep the other units affordable, a maintenance period for this assistance will be required. This period could last up to 35 years. Assistance rates will vary based on the term of the commitment. Rents may be indexed each year based on percentages set by the Tribunal administratif du logement.

The Programme d'habitation abordable Québec (PHAQ) aims to engage all partners who can develop affordable housing projects. Co-operatives, non-profits, housing bureaus and private-sector businesses can submit projects under the Program. The PHAQ also aims to accelerate residential construction, which is why its standards stipulate that projects must be started within 12 months of being selected. This period may be extended to 18 months in certain circumstances.

The Housing Accelerator Fund (HAF) is a $4-billion Government of Canada initiative launched in March 2023 that includes $900 million for Quebec . Its goal is to accelerate the construction of 100,000 housing units across the country.

Government of initiative launched in that includes for . Its goal is to accelerate the construction of 100,000 housing units across the country. The Government of Quebec , as part of its fall 2023 economic update, also announced new investments of $900 million to accelerate housing construction.

, as part of its fall 2023 economic update, also announced new investments of to accelerate housing construction. The HAF encourages local governments to implement sustainable initiatives that lower barriers to increasing housing supply and approving development projects. Its long-term goal is to make housing more affordable for people in Canada .

. On December 11, 2023 , the Government of Quebec announced the first wave of 14 projects from the second PHAQ call for projects (in French only), representing 999 units in total.

, the Government of announced the first wave of 14 projects from the second PHAQ call for projects (in French only), representing 999 units in total. The Government of Quebec is firmly committed to continuing its work to accelerate the construction of residential units in the province through the Act respecting land use planning and development and other provisions. Furthermore, the government will set up an interdepartmental project acceleration group in collaboration with Quebec municipal authorities, and it will also adopt new government directions on land use planning, including metrics for residential construction that municipalities will be required to use as a basis for setting targets. The government also intends to propose legislative amendments (which are being drafted and are subject to adoption by the National Assembly) aimed at improving urban densification, streamlining multi-unit construction approval and thus reducing the associated delays.

