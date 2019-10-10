The 2-foot (61 cm) 70/80GHz (E-Band) and 5GHz dual-band antenna is intended to be used with Siklu's ExtendMM™ feature, making 10Gbps links up to 10km a reality.

SAN JOSE, Calif., Oct. 10, 2019 /CNW/ -- Siklu, a global leader in Fixed 5G millimeter wave technology for Gigabit Wireless Access, Smart City and security networks, announced today the general availability of its new EtherHaul™ 2-foot (61 cm) dual-band antenna (EH-ANT-2ft-DL5). This new antenna is designed to work seamlessly with Siklu's ExtendMM™ feature on the EtherHaul™ 8010FX, 2500FX and other Siklu E-Band models.

10Gbps at 10KM: Siklu Announces EtherHaul™ ExtendMM™ 2ft Dual-Band Antenna is Now Available

ExtendMM™ is a Siklu product suite consisting of the new Dual-Band antenna, software for monitoring and provisioning, a built-in switch in the EtherHaul™ radios, and purpose-built accessories, all of which are integrated with Siklu SmartHaul™ Apps – such as LBC for link planning and WiNDE for network design. This system of hardware and software easily and seamlessly combines a high-capacity EtherHaul™ link with an inexpensive, unlicensed, low capacity and lower frequency link, such as 5, 11, 18 or 23 GHz. The net result is that customers can have confidence in engineering and extending their EtherHaul™ links to distances never considered before.

When the new dual-band antenna is combined with ExtendMM™, installation is simplified, as there is now a single cable run to the rooftop or tower, as opposed to two cables for two antennas. This approach saves both time and labor costs during installation, as well as recurring payments for hosting fees.

"As the leader in fixed 5G mmWave systems, our customers look to us for innovative solutions, and extending the range covered with our E-Band systems is a request we have heard many times," said Ronen Ben-Hamou, Siklu's CEO. "Siklu continues to deliver the broadest portfolio of mmWave hardware and software solutions in the market with new and exciting 5th generation EtherHaul products on the horizon."

Siklu's ExtendMM dual-band solution will be showcased at WISPAPALOOZA 2019, Las Vegas, 14-18 October, booth #648.

