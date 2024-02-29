BRESCIA, Italy, Feb. 29, 2024 /CNW/ -- Entries open today for the 2024 edition of the 1000 Miglia Warm Up USA, the event organized by the Red Arrow for the past five years in the United States, between Middleburg and Washington DC.

Scheduled 22-27 October, the event will confirm the winning format of the past years: after one-day training on Italian regularity racing techniques, held at Summit Point Motorsports Park, the Coppa USA will start, a three-leg race in which the crews will cover 800 kilometres and tackle challenging sporting events.

1000 MIGLIA WARM UP USA ENTRIES TO THE 2024 EDITION OPEN

The starting point for the cars on race days will be downtown Middleburg and the race days will travel to the surrounding area of the town known for its horse riding and polo competitions, until the Blue Ridge Mountains. The first leg's race lunch will be at the Barboursville estate, world famous for its Italian-origin vines, the Palladio Restaurant, one of America's most authentic Italian restaurants, and the 1804 Inn and Cottage, renowned dining and hospitality venue along Constitution Highway for more than two centuries. The second leg will return to Summit Point Circuit for circuit practice while on the last day of the race, after lunch at the Congressional Country Club in Bethesda, the closing will be on Italian soil at the Italian Embassy in Washington DC.

The crews will be divided into two types, Veteran where at least one of the two drivers entered took part in at least two 1000 Miglia or Ferrari Tribute 1000 Miglia races, and Novice where both crew drivers took part in at most one 1000 Miglia (or Ferrari Tribute). A maximum of 40 cars divided into two classes will be accepted for the race: the "1000 Miglia Era", including models that participated in the historic 1000 Miglia possessing the Registro 1000 Miglia Certificate, and the "Post 1000 Miglia Era" reserved for Sport and Grand Touring cars built from 1958 to today. Specimens produced before 1957 found to be of high historical and/or sporting interest, even though they were never entered in the historic 1000 Miglia, will be placed on a Guest List and will be part of the 1000 Miglia Era class.

An early bird entry fee is available for purchase by 3 May.

The entry deadline is 20 September.

All information on 1000miglia.it website.

