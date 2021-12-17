100 Women in Finance Opens the Market

100 Women in Finance strengthens the global finance industry by empowering women to achieve their professional potential at each career stage. Its members inspire, equip and advocate for a new generation of industry leadership, in which women and men serve as investment professionals and executives, equal in achievement and impact. Through Education, Peer Engagement and Impact, the organization furthers the progress of women who have chosen finance as a career, and enables their positive influence over pre-career young women.

"Now in its 20th year, 100 Women in Finance reaches thousands of firms and registered members in 28 locations with the mission to build a more diverse and gender equitable finance industry. However, we see this as the beginning," said Amanda Pullinger, Chief Executive Officer, 100 Women in Finance. "Promoting diversity of thought and raising female visibility fuels our efforts daily and is what gets us closer to Vision 30/40, an industry goal we have set for women to occupy 30% of senior investment roles and executive committee positions by 2040. Achieving a goal like Vision 30/40 requires that we reach more women who are already in finance, and it means that we need to advocate for a new generation of industry leadership."

Throughout 2021, 100 Women in Finance will celebrate its twentieth year of operations with special events and recognition of the member volunteers who have built 100WF into today's leading organization dedicated to the advancement of women in the global finance industry. Since its founding in 2001, 100WF's pillars of Education, Peer Engagement and Impact have established a foundation of purpose, achievement and confidence that will guide the organization's future growth and focus on attaining its Vision 30/40 in the next twenty years.

For Market Openings: Media may pick up a feed from the TOC (television operations centre) for all market open ceremonies. The feed is named TSX Transmit 1 (SD-SDI) and is produced at the TMX Broadcast Centre and sent live to the TOC. To pick up the feed via the Dejero network, please contact [email protected]. The client feature video will begin playing on the TMX media wall at approximately 9:27 a.m. ET and the markets will open with the sound of a siren at 9:30 a.m. ET

Date: Friday, December 17, 2021

Time: 9:00am - 9:30am

Place: 120 Adelaide St. W, Toronto, ON

SOURCE Toronto Stock Exchange

For further information: MEDIA CONTACT: [email protected]