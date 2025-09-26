100+ Canadian Imams Join "Orange Khutba Day" Campaign for Truth and Reconciliation

TORONTO, Sept. 26, 2025 /CNW/ - Justice For All Canada and the Canadian Council of Imams (CCI) are co-organizing this year's Orange Khutba Day, an annual campaign encouraging Mosques across Canada to dedicate their Friday sermons to the National Day for Truth and Reconciliation. On Friday, September 26, Imams in over 35 cities coast to coast will address the tragic legacy of residential schools and the ongoing injustices faced by Indigenous Peoples, the original guardians of this land.

This initiative raises awareness about the shared responsibility of Muslims to stand with Indigenous communities. The sermon calls on Mosque attendees to recognize that Canada's residential school system amounted to a complex genocide of Indigenous language, culture and lives. Over 150,000 Indigenous children were forcibly removed from their families between the late 1800s and 1996. Thousands died due to violence, abuse, neglect and disease. Mass graves continue to be uncovered nationwide.

"This campaign reflects our religious duty to support the oppressed in the face of injustice and to promote understanding," said Imam Sikander Hashmi, Executive Director of the CCI. "As Muslims, we must stand in solidarity with Indigenous Peoples who continue to seek truth and equity in Canada."

"Through this initiative, Canadian mosques remind their congregations that reconciliation is a responsibility rooted in our faith, and that includes upholding justice and dignity for all peoples," explained Taha Ghayyur, Executive Director of Justice For All Canada.

Justice For All Canada's Indigenous Solidarity campaign aims to foster trust with Indigenous communities while advocating for equal rights, including access to clean water, housing, education and healthcare.

Justice For All Canada is a human rights organization accredited by the United Nations, focused on Muslim minority issues and anti-genocide advocacy.

The Canadian Council of Imams (CCI) is an independent, non-profit organization uniting Imams and Islamic faith leaders across Canada and serves as a trusted source of Islamic guidance for Canadian Muslims, official bodies, and the public.

Media Contact: David Alexanderson, Indigenous Engagement Coordinator with Justice For All Canada, Email: [email protected], Contact: 236 510 2288; Imam Sikander Hashmi, Executive Director, Canadian Council of Imams., Email: [email protected], Contact: (613) 207-6207