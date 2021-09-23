10 years after its acquisition by Blackberry, former Tungle team launches Nook Calendar

Built for individuals, teams and companies that embrace a hybrid work culture

MONTREAL, Sept. 23, 2021 /CNW Telbec/ - Nook Technologies announced today the launch of a new calendar and collaboration platform aimed at helping teams navigate the new reality of hybrid work. The application will allow individuals, teams and organizations to stay connected and to collaborate while large portions of the workforce remain in a hybrid mode.

Nook gives business professionals the tools they need to seamlessly coordinate their ins and outs and the comings and goings of their team. Additionally, Nook helps manage desk areas and collaboration spaces – and provides all the insights needed to optimize workspaces and plans for the future. Nook integrates seamlessly with Microsoft Outlook, Teams, Slack, Google Calendar, Zoom and more.

"The pandemic has accelerated a hybrid work movement that is here to stay." said Jonathan Levitt, Chief Marketing Officer at Nook. "We believe that having the flexibility to decide where and when to work makes everyone more productive, and we're building a platform to make it easy for individuals, teams and organizations to stay connected and manage this new reality."

About Nook: Nook is a calendar and collaboration platform built for people, teams and companies that embrace a hybrid work culture. Unlike other calendar software, Nook isn't just about the 'where' and 'when', but more about the 'who' and 'why'. Nook puts people first making its platform more dynamic and contextual than most calendar applications on the market. Nook also includes capacity management, resource reservations and facility and hr analytics, and integrates with Microsoft Outlook, Teams, Slack, Google Calendar, Zoom and more. Download Nook Calendar today at nookcalendar.com.

