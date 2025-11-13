[yellow tail] Unveils a Fresh New Look for Canadian Shelves This Fall

Iconic Australian wine brand introduces biggest packaging refresh in over 20 years

TORONTO, Nov. 13, 2025 /CNW/ - [yellow tail], the world's #1 Australian wine brand and one of Canada's best-selling imported wines, is introducing a fresh new look as it prepares to roll out its biggest packaging refresh across Canada this fall.

This is the biggest packaging update for the Australian family-owned brand since its launch in 2001. The new design gives [yellow tail] a more modern and polished appearance on-shelf, highlights its quality, and makes it easier for Canadian wine consumers to shop the range. The refresh will be supported by updated in-store displays and digital marketing nationwide.

"We're excited to bring our revitalized packaging to Canadian wine lovers," says Arina Serra, Global Senior Brand Manager at [yellow tail]. "This new look reflects the quality inside the bottle while keeping the fun, approachable spirit that Canadians have always loved about [yellow tail]."

When [yellow tail] launched in 2001, its bright label and iconic 'Roo' logo broke away from traditional wine packaging and helped make wine more approachable for everyday consumers. That same spirit continues with the refreshed packaging, which features a modern, eye-catching design that appeals across age groups, clearer varietal and flavour cues to help shoppers choose with confidence, and premium details and finishes that reflect the quality inside every bottle.

The refreshed 'Roo' logo captures the brand's playful, positive personality, while the [yellow tail] Sparkling range has been given an elevated new look with a cork closure and gold 'Roo' design to create a more premium experience.

The new packaging will begin appearing on shelves across Canada starting in fall 2025. During the transition period, both the current and refreshed packaging may be available. The wine itself remains unchanged, and pricing will stay the same.

From humble beginnings in 2001, [yellow tail] has become one of the world's most recognizable wine brands. Today, it is made by the sixth generation of the Casella family at their family-owned winery in Yenda, Australia. [yellow tail] is a wine that is easy to drink, share and--most importantly--enjoy.

