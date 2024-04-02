'UNCANADIAN' TO SUE A SMALL BUSINESS SAY A THIRD OF CANADIANS SURVEY FINDS A SHOCKING MAJORITY OF CANADIANS WOULD DO IT ANYWAY

TORONTO, April 2, 2024 /CNW/ - A new national survey commissioned by Zensurance.com , Canada's leading source for small business insurance has uncovered that in the post-Covid, current cost-of-living crunch, Canadians are surprisingly willing to sue small businesses.

Key Findings of the Survey

1) Bad news for Canadian small businesses:



Presented with multiple options and the ability to 'pick any that apply,' Canadians were asked 'what they would sue a small business for if they didn't have to pay a lawyer unless they won.' A majority of respondents found something that they would sue for , including:

14.86 % Auto accident with a business vehicle where they suffer an injury 14.67 % If a product they bought from a company was defective and caused an injury or damage to their property 13.68 % If a small business or contractor made a mistake that damaged their property 13.07 % A slip and fall accident where they suffer an injury 10.70 % If a health and wellness practitioner's advice or treatment caused them pain or money 9.40 % If they suffered food poisoning or an allergic reaction from the food they bought from a business 8.66 % If a spa or beauty salon practitioner's advice or treatment caused them pain or money 7.76 % If a small business suffered a cyber-attack and their confidential info was stolen 7.20 % If a piece of advice a small business or contractor provided them was wrong and cost them money

A combined majority of Canadians (86.9%) think most other Canadians would sue a small business (57.8%) or 'maybe' sue (29.1%) 'if they didn't have to pay unless they won.'

"Canadian small businesses need to be aware of the real risks they face – as of 2023, seven out of 10 Canadian small business owners had to deal with a legal dispute, representing a 230% increase from 2015," says Danish Yusuf, Founder and CEO of Zensurance.com. "Small business owners are living in an incredibly tough economic environment where money is tight. Our survey shows Canadians are far more litigious than only five years ago."

2) Signs of the times:

A combined total of 83.2% think Canadians are more likely (55.2%) or 'may be' more likely (28%) to sue a business than five years ago.

A combined 81% believe that Canadians who are financially struggling are more likely (54.4%) or 'maybe' more likely (26.6%) to sue a small business for a slip and fall accident.

3) American scheme?

66.9% still believe that Canadians are LESS likely to sue a small business than Americans are.

A combined 96.4% of Canadians think it is very important (79.7%) or somewhat important (16.7%) for small businesses to have insurance coverage to protect themselves against potential legal claims and liabilities, suggesting that they believe small businesses would be sued.

"The costs of defending your business in a lawsuit can be devastating," Yusuf added. "A comprehensive commercial insurance policy can help business owners and self-employed professionals cover the cost of legal expenses if facing allegations of wrongdoing or a lawsuit."

4) Out of the office:

A combined 95.9% of Canadians think that Canadians steal from their employers. 41.3% say some, 13.4% say many, 17.2% say a significant number. 24% say 'more than most Canadians think.'

56.2% of Canadians think that more Canadians are likely to steal from their employers because of the state of the economy and 27.4% think they may be more likely to do so.

5) Most predatory provinces:

Asked, 'In which province do they think people are most likely to sue small businesses?' over half of Canadians (51.20%) said Ontario, distantly followed by Quebec (15.5%), Alberta (11%), and B.C. (10.3%). P.E.I. (1.9%), Saskatchewan (1.6%), and New Brunswick (1.5%) were cited as provinces where it's the least likely people would sue small businesses.

6) Do the (wrong) thing:

When asked if they've ever chosen not to pursue legal action against a small business out of concern for a business owner's financial stability, 69.8% say 'no.' This finding indicates business owners cannot rely on apologies or offers of discounts to appease customers who feel they were wronged in some way.

More details on this survey can be found here .

About Zensurance.com

Founded in 2016, Zensurance.com is a technology company and leading source for small business insurance. Zensurance.com empowers small business owners, entrepreneurs, independent contractors, and self-employed professionals across hundreds of industries to shop and get the specialized coverage they need in just a few minutes.

Through their highly regarded client support team and network of over 50 insurance providers, Zensurance provides customers with industry-leading premium savings of up to 35% off and the confidence to thrive in today's market.

For more information, please visit https://www.zensurance.com and follow us on Twitter , Facebook , Instagram , LinkedIn , and TikTok .

