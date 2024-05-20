'Travel Agents' : Gérard Depardieu confirmed for movie from maverick musician and entrepreneur Trickster

'Travel Agents' will also feature Pichler, with further starring roles going to renowned models and fashion figures Alexandra Pekarkova, and Monika Jakišić. Filming locations will include Brazil, Mexico, UK, Turkey, Spain and Dominican Republic.

Juergen Pichler said: "Gérard Depardieu is one of my all-time favourite actors, and has been making me laugh since I was a child: 'Asterix' was a real favourite. Of course he has recently had some serious accusations made against him. Myself and all of the cast and crew of 'Travel Agents' stand for empowerment and empathy; indeed some have previously suffered inappropriate behaviour within the industry, which we wholeheartedly condemn. We welcome him to the project and believe that he will fully assert his innocence. It is no secret that I myself have had brushes with the law - just check out my song 'Red Flag'- and that I once served jail time having been falsely accused in the past. I cleared my name and I am sure he will do the same. I look forward to what he can bring to the project and I am proud to have him on board."

Gérard Depardieu said: "This project has come at a great time, I cannot wait to get back to work. I have been cast as a great character in 'Travel Agents' and I look forward to bringing him to life."

'Travel Agents' brings together an amazing cast and crew in a major budget action film that will have to be seen to be believed. Promising cash, crime, contraband and chaos, 'Travel Agents' is going to be the trip of a lifetime.

