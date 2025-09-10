"Together We Dare" $100M for kids with disabilities

—Holland Bloorview Kids Rehabilitation Hospital Launches Canada's Largest Fundraising Campaign for Childhood Disability—

TORONTO, Sept. 10, 2025 /CNW/ - Today, Holland Bloorview Kids Rehabilitation Hospital (Holland Bloorview) launches "Together We Dare," an ambitious $100 million fundraising campaign – featuring kids challenging potential donors to shape the future of disability health care for kids. The campaign centers around Holland Bloorview ambassadors as they playfully issue several dares to potential supporters such as we dare you to: pay attention, speak up, try something new.

Together We Dare is the largest fundraiser in Holland Bloorview's history, and the largest fundraising campaign for pediatric disability in Canadian history. The Slaight Family Foundation and Holland Bloorview's Board of Directors is not only matching donations but tripling them! The campaign will establish the Centre of Excellence in Childhood Disability, and will transform healthcare and create a more inclusive world for children with disabilities.

Together We Dare aims to address profound gaps in healthcare for children and youth with disabilities in Canada and globally. Despite 10% of the world's population being children with disabilities, only 1% of healthcare philanthropy in Canada supports them. The campaign will fuel world-leading care, unlock new discoveries through research, and build a more inclusive world for children with disabilities and/or developmental differences.

"At Holland Bloorview, we dare to dream big and create a world where kids everywhere have opportunities to dream, play, and belong, no matter who they are or where they live," said Sandra Hawkins, President and CEO. "With 'Together We Dare,' we are investing in advanced data science, precision health, collaboration, and cutting-edge technology to bring the best care possible to kids with disabilities everywhere."

The Centre for Excellence in Childhood Disability, while concentrated at Holland Bloorview in Toronto, is not a physical building, but a hub of expertise accessible across the country to facilities both large and small, with a focus on three key pillars: Excellence, Access, and Inclusion.

Creating a New Standard of Excellence in Pediatric Disability Care: Holland Bloorview is setting new best practices and standards of care, delivering cutting-edge therapies and innovative care, and ensuring that research quickly translates into real-world impact for kids.

Holland Bloorview is setting new best practices and standards of care, delivering cutting-edge therapies and innovative care, and ensuring that research quickly translates into real-world impact for kids. Increasing Access to Care through Research and Education: By mobilizing its best-in-class research and training programs, Holland Bloorview is building national and international capacity for high-quality care, reducing wait times, and scaling research-backed programs.

By mobilizing its best-in-class research and training programs, Holland Bloorview is building national and international capacity for high-quality care, reducing wait times, and scaling research-backed programs. Building Disability Inclusion and Health Equity: The campaign will redefine how care is provided, ensuring that the multi-faceted needs and cultural context of each person are centered to improve access to precision healthcare and address non-medical factors that affect health outcomes.

"It's important now more than ever for me to use my voice. To speak up for kids with disabilities like me," says 11-year-old campaign honorary chair Alex. "I want a world where we can get the care we need, when we need it, without having to worry about what the future holds. I believe it's possible. But I can't do it alone."

Holland Bloorview is Canada's hospital for kids with disabilities and is one of fewer than 10 centers globally that combines groundbreaking pediatric research and education in a hospital setting. Its Bloorview Research Institute is home to the highest concentration of pediatric disability research in the world.

Quick Facts:

An estimated 850,000 children and youth in Canada have a disability.

have a disability. Pediatric rehabilitation research hospitals receive just 1% of total hospital philanthropic funding in Canada .

. A Canadian survey found that 23% of children with disabilities encountered healthcare professionals who were not familiar with their condition.

A 2024 Holland Bloorview report revealed that over 75% of young adults with disabilities experienced barriers when accessing medical care.

It takes an average of 17 years for research to translate into changes in care practice.

Holland Bloorview invites individuals and organizations to Dare to shape the future of disability healthcare for kids. Give today to make 3X the impact.

About Holland Bloorview Kids Rehabilitation Hospital

Holland Bloorview Kids Rehabilitation Hospital believes in creating a world where all youth and children belong. We are Canada's hospital for kids with disabilities, focusing on combining world-class care, transformational research, and academic leadership to shape the future of disability health care across the country. We are a top 40 Canadian research hospital that is fully affiliated with the University of Toronto, and our research institute is home to the highest concentration of pediatric disability research in the world. Providing both inpatient and outpatient services to over 9,500 kids each year, Holland Bloorview is renowned for its expertise in co-creating with clients and families to provide exceptional care.

SOURCE Holland Bloorview Kids Rehabilitation Hospital

Tory Crowder, Jumpstart Communications, [email protected]