"The Charming Taste of Europe" Participated in SIAL Canada, North America's Biggest Food-Innovation Trade Show

"The Charming Taste of Europe" took part in SIAL with a focus on presenting the wines of Abruzzo and Bordeaux

TORONTO, May 13, 2022 /CNW/ -- " The Charming Taste of Europe " campaign continues to promote its partners in Canada, such as the cherries of the Agricultural Cooperative of Rachi Pierias, "AGIOS LOUKAS", the kiwis of The Union of Agricultural Cooperatives of Kavala (Kavala COOP), the wines of The Abruzzo Wine Consortium and the Sweet Wines of Bordeaux by participating at SIAL, North America's Biggest Food-Innovation Trade Show, earlier this April at the Palais des congrès de Montréal.

SIAL Canada, international food and beverage trade show, is a privileged entryway to the US and international markets with more than 1,200 national and international exhibitors from 50 different counties. The show hosts over 25,000 buyers from Canada, the United States and 60 other countries providing participants with the opportunity to engage with a large network of consumers.

Outside of being a platform for the entire food industry to come together, SIAL also holds various events, conferences and demonstrations each year. Educational events are held by SIAL's network of experts and can provide participants with various business ideas. In addition, conferences and panel discussions on the latest trends are there to help participants further their business.

The Charming Taste of Europe is a three-year campaign promoted by the Vini d' Abruzzo consortium and the Union of Sweet Bordeaux Wines, along with fruit producers in Greece's Union of Agricultural Cooperatives of Kavala (Kavala COOP) and Agricultural Cooperative of Rachi Pieria ("Agios Loukas"), co-financed by the European Union. This campaign focuses on raising awareness of these high-quality products in the American and Canadian market.

Throughout this year's SIAL show, the "Charming Taste of Europe" presented all products associated with the campaign with a focus towards the wines from Abruzzo and Bordeaux, offering a selection of wines to taste accentuating the beautiful features they offer.

About the Charming Taste of Europe:

Europe, a place with timeless charm, is the birthplace of some of the highest-quality products in the world. The Charming Taste of Europe is a special project that introduces exquisite specialties to the United States and Canada, such as Italian and French wines, and fresh fruits from Greece, that showcase Europe's charm, beauty, culture, history, art, heritage and unmistakable tastes. The mission of the Charming Taste of Europe, co-funded by the European Union, is to increase awareness of the merits and quality standards of select European wines and fresh fruits with promotional activities in the competitive markets of the U.S. and Canada. The Charming Taste of Europe is promoted by the Consortium for the Protection of Wines of Abruzzo, the Union of Agricultural Cooperatives of Kavala (Kavala COOP), the Agricultural Cooperative of Rachi Pieria "Agios Loukas" and the Union of Sweet Bordeaux Wines. These European agricultural products, famous around the world for their outstanding qualities, will continue to be promoted with initiatives and events for consumers, journalists and trade professionals. For more information visit charmingtasteofe urope.eu

