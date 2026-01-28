"The Bicycle Boy": An emerging talent rises to a challenge

A young man from Quebec's first short film, now available online.

TORONTO, Jan. 28, 2026 /CNW/ - Mathieu Dumas announces the release of his first short film, "The Bicycle Boy," marking a significant milestone in his artistic career. This fully self-funded 15-minute romantic drama is now available to the general public, providing a window onto an emerging talent on the Canadian film scene. To discover this compelling story and support independent production, we invite you to view it on Mathieu Dumas's official site, www.mathieudumas.com , for a low cost of $3.49.

The Bicycle Boy movie poster (CNW Group/Mathieu Dumas)

"The idea for 'The Bicycle Boy' took shape while I was studying at Toronto Film School," says Mathieu Dumas, actor, producer, author and director. "I originally envisioned it as a student project, but when I got turned down on incorporating it into the curriculum, I chose to produce it independently after I graduated in 2023. This film shows I'm no quitter and am determined to break into the Canadian arts community."

This ambitious undertaking required a personal investment of more than $23,000, showing just how set the filmmaker is on turning his vision into reality. The script is based on a personal and life-changing event that the author experienced while studying at Toronto Film School. The incident has been romanticized to create a universal story, told from the perspective of a distinct character. The film explores the dynamics of a relation between two young adults who don't know each other but constantly chase after each other, and illustrates how persistent you have to be to achieve your goals.

It reveals Mathieu Dumas's determination to leave his mark in the cultural community. In his experience, the vast majority of drama graduates from Toronto Film School fail to break into a career in film. "The Bicycle Boy" shows his resolve to be part of the successful minority and introduces a new face and a promising talent on the Canadian arts scene. Don't miss the remarkable passion and determination of this short film. View now for just $3.49 at www.mathieudumas.com.

Some key details on "The Bicycle Boy":

Type: Romantic drama

Romantic drama Length: 15 minutes

15 minutes Language: English

English Place of production: Toronto

Toronto Creator: Mathieu Dumas, a Quebecer who brings a new perspective to Canadian cinema

Mathieu Dumas, a Quebecer who brings a new perspective to Canadian cinema Funding: Fully self-funded with a budget greater than $23,000.

Fully self-funded with a budget greater than $23,000. Central theme: The question of how far you're willing to go to get what you really want.

Mathieu Dumas, 28, an emerging actor and filmmaker, graduated from Toronto Film School in the "Acting for Film, TV & Theatre" program in 2022. He also holds a bachelor's degree in cinema from the University of Montreal, obtained in 2021.

In 2025, he played his first major career television role in a miniseries available on Bell Fibe's TV1 channel, titled "Upendo." He also appeared as a contestant in an episode of the television game show "Au Suivant" on Radio-Canada in January 2021, leaving empty-handed.

A baseball fan, he has a YouTube channel where he uploads short analyses of MLB games, based on statistics. Visit https://www.youtube.com/@thestatterer to watch his videos..

Media contacts: [email protected]