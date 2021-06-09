'Shades of Canada' Campaign is back

The campaign was inspired by Canadians across this diverse nation who exemplify strength, resilience and beauty. They rise to any occasion to be their best every day. The campaign casting reflects that same positive spirit by showcasing top athletes and their perspectives on what drives them in competition and what contributes to their success.

'Shades of Canada' Campaign is backA Plus Creative and Estée Lauder Canada Collaborate Again

Anastasia Adani, President and Chief Creative of A Plus Creative, praised the athletes who participated in the campaign, "Our A Plus team and Estée Lauder partners were so inspired by these strong, confident and beautiful athletes – and we believe Canada will be too." A Plus Creative was able to manage every step of the campaign from their 40,000 sq. ft. studio in Toronto's west end. Creative, concept, casting, direction, filming, photography, 2D and 3D product animations and all post-production combined seamlessly to create over 150 pieces of social content.

Athletes were filmed testing the performance claims of Estée Lauder Double Wear Stay-in-Place Makeup. We see them in their Canadiana wear, actively training and performing their sport in a unique #ShadesofCanada branded gym, synthetic indoor ice rink, and climbing wall – all built in-house for the shoot.

"Our objective was to create authentic content that would showcase the long-wearing benefits of our #1 foundation," said Susy Brown, Marketing Director, Estée Lauder Canada. "A Plus created an approach that allowed our athletes to act as true storytellers. Rather than reading from a script, athletes simply answered questions about their mindset for success and the role of high-performance makeup within the competitive space. The final campaign messaging reflects their point of view."

The #ShadesofCanada campaign features Natalie Spooner champion ice hockey player; track and field and bobsleigh athlete Phylicia George; Paralympic snowboarder Michelle Salt; 7-time Canadian Senior National Champion climber Alannah Yip; Five-time Canadian women's kata champion Rita Ngo; Canada's Sports Hall of Fame water polo player & Mohawk Waneek Horn-Miller; ICC world qualifier and international women's cricketer Achini Perera and Eric Radford a two-time Canadian world champion ice-skater.

Julie Sutherland, Vice President, Estée Lauder Canada loves the synergy created by #ShadesofCanada, "Canada has always celebrated its inclusivity. These diverse athletes are fearless, flawless and ready to outlast the competition – just like their Double Wear foundation"

Taryn Fisher, Director Communications for Estée Lauder Canada sums up the campaign perfectly, "With Double Wear being available in 56 shades, it was important that diversity and inclusivity be at the heart of this campaign. We've created meaningful content to resonate with Canadians by featuring a diverse cast and celebrating the fact that Double Wear is #MadeInYourShadeInCanada."

About A Plus Creative:

A Plus Creative is a leading digital advertising agency in Toronto. They create high volume, rich-media omni-channel content that connects with customers on an emotional level and drives business results. They are creative partners with many of Canada's best companies, including Estée Lauder Canada, Shoppers Drug Mart, Loblaw, and Walmart to name a few. In response to COVID-19, A Plus has also been actively seeking out local community initiatives to support, such as CAMH, Feed Ontario and The Angel Project. For more information visit [email protected].

