'Scripting Possibilities' in Biotechnology: Global Innovators Converge in San Francisco for GenScript's 5th Annual Biotech Forum During JPM Week

PISCATAWAY, N.J., Jan. 6, 2026 /CNW/ -- GenScript Biotech Corporation, a global leader in life sciences R&D and manufacturing services, is proud to announce its 5th Annual Biotech Global Forum, scheduled for January 14, 2026, at the San Francisco Marriott Marquis, with both in-person and virtual attendance options available.

Now in its fifth year, GenScript Biotech Global Forum has become a convening platform to push the boundaries of what's possible for the global biotech ecosystem. Held alongside the annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference week, the Forum brings together the scientists, innovators, investors and decision-makers to discuss the future of biotechnology – where discovery, computation and therapeutic development converge to turn scientific possibilities into patient impact.

Under the theme 'Scripting Possibilities', this year's Forum will explore how transformative advancements, computational revolutions and emerging technologies redefine what is possible in cell and gene therapies (CGTs) and next-generation biotherapeutics. Attendees will engage in forward-looking discussions on the technologies and collaborations shaping next-generation biotherapeutics and accelerating the path from idea to impact.

"The Global Forum has become a central gathering point for leaders driving progress across the biotech ecosystem," said Sherry Shao, CEO, GenScript Biotech Corp. "We are proud to bring this community together in San Francisco once again. Our mission is to empower researchers and companies end-to-end – with integrated technologies, platforms and expertise – from discovery to development and manufacturing through our Life Science Group and ProBio businesses. GenScript is confidently expanding its role in the industry to turn bold scientific ideas into real therapeutic impact and to accelerate the delivery of these innovations to patients worldwide."

Two Visionaries Defining the Next Chapter in Biotech

The 5th Annual Biotech Global Forum will feature two globally recognized keynote speakers whose work is redefining the boundaries of science, computation, and therapeutic innovation:

David Baker, PhD , Director, Institute for Protein Design; Professor of Biochemistry, University of Washington; Investigator, Howard Hughes Medical Institute; Nobel Laureate in Chemistry (2024). Dr. Baker is the pioneer of computational protein design, creating new molecules and therapeutic modalities once thought impossible and fundamentally redefining how medicines can be engineered.

, Director, Institute for Protein Design; Professor of Biochemistry, University of Washington; Investigator, Howard Hughes Medical Institute; Nobel Laureate in Chemistry (2024). Dr. Baker is the pioneer of computational protein design, creating new molecules and therapeutic modalities once thought impossible and fundamentally redefining how medicines can be engineered. Eric Horvitz, PhD, MD, Chief Scientific Officer, Microsoft. Dr. Horvitz is a trailblazer in artificial intelligence and responsible AI, driving advancements that are influencing how computation accelerates biomedical research, drug development and clinical decision-making at global scale.

Together, these leaders represent the convergence of biology and intelligence – where molecules are designed with algorithms and insight is amplified through AI.

Forum Highlights:

Keynote & Fireside Conversation: A forward-looking discussion on computational protein design, AI and the future architecture of therapeutic innovation.

A forward-looking discussion on computational protein design, AI and the future architecture of therapeutic innovation. Insight-Driven Panel Sessions: Exploring the next frontier in cell and gene therapy, AI-enabled drug discovery and the global forces shaping biotech's evolution.

Exploring the next frontier in cell and gene therapy, AI-enabled drug discovery and the global forces shaping biotech's evolution. Technology Showcase: Featuring GenScript's next-generation Dark Lab and GenGenius+ automation platform, demonstrating how AI and automation are transforming laboratory workflows.

Featuring GenScript's next-generation Dark Lab and GenGenius+ automation platform, demonstrating how AI and automation are transforming laboratory workflows. Advanced Therapy Spotlight: Perspectives on translating CGT innovation into scalable, clinical-ready solutions, informed by GenScript's end-to-end capabilities, including ProBio's advanced biologics and cell and gene therapy manufacturing expertise.

Perspectives on translating CGT innovation into scalable, clinical-ready solutions, informed by GenScript's end-to-end capabilities, including ProBio's advanced biologics and cell and gene therapy manufacturing expertise. High-Impact Networking: Connecting scientists, biotech leaders, investors and technology partners to spark collaboration and unlock new opportunities throughout the program and evening reception.

"Biotechnology is at an inflection point – where speed, precision and collaboration are no longer optional," said Ray Chen, PhD, President, GenScript Life Science Group. "The Global Forum is designed to bring together the leaders scripting what comes next, and to explore ways of pushing the boundaries of what's seemingly impossible. This year's program reflects a powerful convergence – discovery science, computational intelligence and therapeutic development coming together to script what's possible next. When these forces align, scientific discoveries move faster, scale smarter and reach patients sooner."

Registration for the GenScript Biotech Global Forum is now open.

For more information and to register, please visit GenScript's official website.

About GenScript Biotech Corporation

Founded in 2002 in New Jersey, GenScript Biotech Corporation accelerates innovation in biotech and healthcare by providing researchers and companies with the building blocks needed to develop groundbreaking treatments and products. Guided by its mission to Make People and Nature Healthier Through Biotechnology, GenScript supports customers across the full innovation lifecycle - from early discovery and automation-driven research to advanced biologics and manufacturing - including through its ProBio business. GenScript has a team of over 5,700 employees and has served more than 200,000 customers across over 100 countries and regions.

Learn more here: https://www.genscript.com.

