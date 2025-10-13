RIYADH, Saudi Arabia, Oct. 13, 2025 /CNW/ -- In the presence of H.E. Eng. Anef bin Ahmad Abanomai, President of the Saudi Post | SPL, and Mr. Omar Hariri, CEO of SAL Logistics Services, a strategic agreement was signed between SAL Logistics Services and Saudi Post | SPL to enhance mail handling and transportation operations across various regions of the Kingdom. The agreement was signed by Mr. Mohammed Nahhas, CEO of SAL's Ground Handling Sector, and Mr. Khalid Ibrahim Al-Mohammed, Vice President of Processing and Outlets at SPL.

“SAL” and “SPL” Sign a Strategic Agreement to Enhance Air Mail Handling in The Kingdom

Under this agreement, SAL will assume full supervision of mail handling operations--from the moment shipments are received by preparing specialized mail handling units and ensuring the safety of shipments during their transfer between warehouses, postal facilities, and aircraft. The agreement aims to enhance the efficiency of express mail operations and achieve greater integration between the postal and logistics sectors in the Kingdom.

Mr. Mohammed Nahhas, President of SAL's Ground Handling Sector, stated on this occasion:

"We are proud of this partnership with Saudi Post, which aims to strengthen the integration between logistics and postal networks in the Kingdom, in line with our shared objectives to serve the national economy. Leveraging SAL's expertise in ground handling and cargo management, we will ensure faster, safer, and more reliable processing of postal shipments."

Mr. Khalid Al Mohammed, Vice President of Processing and Outlets at SPL, explained that signing this agreement with SAL reaffirms SPL's commitment as a national operator and logistics and geospatial enabler to developing the postal and logistics ecosystem in the Kingdom and enhancing its integration with strategic partners.

He added that SPL's extensive postal network, spread across all regions of the Kingdom, will adopt the highest standards of quality and security in mail processing and accelerate distribution operations. This will support the growing e-commerce sector and strengthen SPL's position as a key player in the national logistics landscape.

This agreement represents a significant strategic partnership between two leading national entities working together to develop innovative logistics solutions that meet global standards. It reinforces the Kingdom's leadership in adopting best practices, improving service quality and operational efficiency, and solidifying its position as a leading global logistics hub in line with Saudi Vision 2030.

