RosaceaUnmasked by Galderma unites the rosacea community to shine light on the impact of essential COVID-19 mask-wearing this Rosacea Awareness Month

LAUSANNE, Switzerland, April 21, 2021 /CNW/ -- Galderma is uniting rosacea sufferers from around the globe in an empowering social media awareness movement during Rosacea Awareness Month (April): #RosaceaUnmasked.

The COVID-19 pandemic has made mask-wearing essential in many parts of the world, but for those suffering with rosacea – a skin disease affecting an estimated 415 million people worldwide1 – mask-wearing can bring additional challenges by exacerbating rosacea symptoms.

#RosaceaUnmasked is bringing the rosacea community together during these challenging times to share their experiences of essential mask-wearing by posting mask-on and mask-off selfies on social media. Led by top online rosacea patient advocates, including Lex Gillies, Rose Gallagher and Kristin Moras, the campaign contributes to continuing conversations around the true burden of rosacea.

Although mask-wearing is essential for public health, findings from Galderma's recent online survey of rosacea patients, involving 220 respondents* from Canada and Germany, reveal that almost two thirds (63%) are experiencing worsening symptoms related to mask-wearing, including redness (75%), pimples and/or pustules (72%) and more flare-ups (53%). Despite worsening symptoms, more than half (52%) of the people surveyed admitted to using mask-wearing to hide their disease and 40% say they go out less often in order to avoid wearing a mask.2

"During these challenging times, it is important that we highlight both the visible and non-visible impacts of essential COVID-19 mask-wearing on rosacea. For many sufferers, myself included, rosacea is more than just a visible skin disease – it's a constant daily struggle. Rosacea Awareness Month is the perfect opportunity to bring the rosacea community together and use our unified voice to confidently shine a light on the realities of living with rosacea during this pandemic. By posting our #RosaceaUnmasked selfies, we can inspire others to proudly speak out about the true challenges of mask-wearing, as well as sharing advice to support each other."

Kristin moras (@Kristinmoras)

Texas-based rosacea sufferer

The online survey also showed that nearly half (48%) of respondents have changed how they manage their disease since mask-wearing. More concerning, 51% of those who switched tried a non-prescription product while only 27% received new treatment prescribed by a doctor or dermatologist. Additionally, only a third (33%) of respondents had visited their doctor or dermatologist in person since the pandemic began and only 8% have had a video consultation. Of those who had not booked an appointment, 47% stated they had not wanted to book an appointment, while 21% had been unable to book one.2

"Galderma is committed to gathering insights that enable us to tailor our approach to better support the needs of those patients with rosacea and help improve clinical outcomes in this often under-prioritized disease area. With just a third of rosacea sufferers surveyed booking an appointment with their doctor or dermatologist during the pandemic, there is a huge cause for concern. Our survey suggests that more patients may be self-treating which could mean they are using products that are not specifically tailored for their skin disease. This could, ultimately, do more harm than good. #RosaceaUnmasked is the perfect opportunity for people with rosacea to share their personal experiences of mask-wearing and take action to discuss the visible and non-visible impacts with their doctor or dermatologist."

Aliene Noda

Global Medical Franchise Lead, Rosacea and Dermato-Oncology

Global Business Unit for Prescription Medicine, Galderma

A 2020 expert-authored Galderma report, Beyond the visible: rosacea and psoriasis of the face, revealed that regardless of the disease (rosacea (ROS) or psoriasis of the face (PsO)), almost all (90%) of the patients surveyed felt their disease was partially or totally uncontrolled, and more than half felt that their disease significantly affected their daily lives (58% ROS vs 55% PsO).3

*Based on a self-administered survey of www.faceuptorosacea.com and www.stelldichdeinerrosacea.de email subscribers run from December 2020 to January 2021. 87% of respondents stated that they had a rosacea diagnosis from a healthcare provider. 13% believe that they have rosacea but had not yet been diagnosed.

About rosacea

Rosacea is a common inflammatory skin disease that presents variable clinical characteristics, of which the most common are flushing, persistent erythema, and inflammatory lesions. It mainly affects the central areas of the face, such as the cheeks and nose. The disease can affect both adult men and women, usually after the age of 30. Additionally, symptoms such as stinging, burning and increased sensitivity of the skin are common. The eyes are often affected, and might present as red, dry or itchy.

Although the cause of the disease is still under debate, various trigger factors are known, including spicy foods, alcohol, emotional stress, sun/UV-exposure, hot baths and beverages. Demodex – generally harmless mites – can also be found in the skin in an elevated quantity in people with rosacea.

Rosacea may worsen over time if left untreated. People that suspect they suffer from rosacea should visit their dermatologist or healthcare provider for diagnosis and discuss what treatment is right for them. Because rosacea is a highly visible disease, it is known to cause embarrassment and anxiety in some patients, which in turn may cause frustration and have a negative impact on their social life.

About Galderma

Galderma is the world's largest independent dermatology company, present in approximately 100 countries. Since our inception in 1981, we have been driven by a complete dedication to dermatology. We deliver an innovative, science-based portfolio of sophisticated brands and services across Aesthetics, Consumer Care and Prescription Medicine. Focused on the needs of consumers and patients, we work in partnership with healthcare professionals to ensure superior outcomes. Because we understand that the skin we're in shapes our life stories, we are advancing dermatology for every skin story. For more information: www.galderma.com.

