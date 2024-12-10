This is how you can be part of this technological marvel in 2025

MONTREAL, Dec. 5, 2024 /CNW/ - With groundbreaking technologies, a growing global interest, and an engaged community, UFrost has redefined food tech in 2024. With a $10 billion dollar market to fix, Ufrost is offering unique opportunities for anyone looking to be part of a true revolution.

UFrost Pro: Smaller than a shoebox, it freezes any ingredient to -100°C in less than 10 seconds.

A Major Breakthrough: -100°C in Less Than 10 Seconds

This year, UFrost reached a significant milestone with its patented technology, now capable of flash freezing by reaching -100°C in less than 10 seconds. Powered by a sustainable process using recycled CO2, this innovation sets new standards in rapid freezing technology and opening possibilities for essential industries.

UFrost PRO: The World's Smallest Freezing Machine

UFrost's first commercial product, the UFrost PRO, is compact, intuitive, and counter friendly. Designed for professionals in restaurants, bars, and events, it proves the impossible by rapidly and safely freezing ingredients like spirits and alcohol, unlocking a palette range still unexplored.

With its sleek design, it transforms kitchens into creativity labs, allowing chefs and mixologists to reinvent their classics and create unique works quickly and efficiently. For instance, Chef Loyd Von Rose froze a pear solid in just 20 seconds, which he then grated to complete his burrata with truffles, providing a unique texture and stunning presentation. Similarly, The Bootlegger used Ufrost's technology to create their infamous frozen tiramisu, an innovative take on the classic dessert that amazed and delighted guests with its unique texture and original presentation.

Since 2018: Innovation Within Event Markets

UFrost has amazed guests with its unique frozen creations and exceptional bar service. Its products allow hosts & creators to generate excitement and redefine the experience, by going well beyond traditional service. Live transformation of the ingredients at the core.

"This service allows us to interact directly with guests, gathering valuable insights about their relationship with the product, helping us better understand their expectations, preferences, and the real impact of our creations." — Julien Michalk, CEO of UFrost.

Heading Toward 2025: Innovation, Sustainability, and Infinite Opportunities

UFrost looks toward the future with ambitious goals: designing smarter products combining innovation and sustainability. With the goal of deploying 100 smart machines in the market, UFrost is also exploring new applications for its technology, especially in fresh food preservation for groceries. The startup remains determined to push the boundaries of innovation and inspire lasting transformations.

"Now that we've turned the impossible into reality, our technology opens the door to endless possibilities." — Julien Michalk, CEO of UFrost.

Join the UFrost Revolution: Where Cold Shapes the Future

The interest in UFrost's innovations continues to grow, and the company invites all those who share its vision to join this transformative movement.

Thank You for Melting the Barriers of Cold with Us

"2024 would not have been possible without our clients, partners, and collaborators. Their trust and support have allowed UFrost to reach new heights, and their enthusiasm continues to inspire us to innovate every day." — Julien Michalk, CEO of UFrost.

