/R E P E A T -- The Great British Columbia ShakeOut is coming soon!/

Notice of Media Event

VANCOUVER, Oct. 11, 2019 /CNW/ - Be part of Canada's largest earthquake drill during the 2019 Great British Columbia ShakeOut.

Media is invited to join representatives from the Government of British Columbia, the BC Earthquake Alliance and Insurance Bureau of Canada as they "Drop, Cover and Hold On" at a local school next week.

While specific earthquake hazards depend on your location, British Columbia is at high risk of earthquake damage in relation to the rest of Canada. This event is an annual opportunity to practice how to be safe during big earthquakes and to encourage everyone to review and update emergency preparedness plans.

Following the drill, spokespeople will be available for interviews with the media.

Date: Thursday, October 17, 2019



Time: 9:30 a.m. PDT (Media are encouraged to arrive no later than 9:15 a.m.)

Speeches begin at 9:30; Drill begins at 10:00 a.m.



Location: Irvine Elementary School, 3862 Wellington Street, Port Coquitlam, BC



Speakers: -Naomi Yamamoto, President, BC Earthquake Alliance

-Hon. Mike Farnworth, Minister of Public Safety and Solicitor General, BC

-Aaron Sutherland, Vice-President, Pacific, Insurance Bureau of Canada

Media outlets are encouraged to help British Columbians participate in the drill by airing the drill instructions found at this link at 10:17am on October 17th.

https://www.shakeoutbc.ca/drill/broadcast/index.html

About ShakeOut BC

ShakeOut BC earthquake drills help people at home, school and work practice how to be safe during an earthquake and provide an opportunity for everyone to improve their overall preparedness. By participating, you, your family, your co-workers and millions of others will be better prepared to survive and recover quickly following an earthquake. As of today, 61 million people worldwide are registered to participate in the October 17th drill, including more than 750,000 British Columbians. Last year over 910,000 British Columbians participated.

About Insurance Bureau of Canada

Insurance Bureau of Canada (IBC) is the national industry association representing Canada's private home, auto and business insurers. Its member companies make up 90% of the property and casualty (P&C) insurance market in Canada. For more than 50 years, IBC has worked with governments across the country to help make affordable home, auto and business insurance available for all Canadians. IBC supports the vision of consumers and governments trusting, valuing and supporting the private P&C insurance industry. It champions key issues and helps educate consumers on how best to protect their homes, cars, businesses and properties.

If you require more information, spokespeople from IBC and the Great BC ShakeOut are available.

SOURCE Insurance Bureau of Canada

For further information: To schedule an interview, please contact: Steve Kee, Director, External Communications, Insurance Bureau of Canada, 416-841-5669, skee@ibc.ca

Related Links

www.ibc.ca

