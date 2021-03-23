/R E P E A T -- The Current Status and Management of Final Waste - Launch of the Public Hearing on March 23/
QUÉBEC CITY, March 17, 2021 /CNW Telbec/ - The commission of inquiry of the Bureau d'audiences publiques sur l'environnement (BAPE), consisting of Mr. Joseph Zayed, chairman, Ms. Julie Forget and Mr. Pierre Renaud, commissioners, hereby announces the first part of the public hearing on The Current Status and Management of Final Waste. In view of the current situation regarding COVID-19 and the applicable measures, this first part will be held only in digital mode starting Tuesday, March 23, 2021 at 7:00 p.m. live on the BAPE website and on its Facebook page.
As of Tuesday, March 23, 2021
7:00 p.m.
Part One: Getting Informed
The first part of the public hearing, in the presence of the resource persons invited to answer the questions of the commission and the participants, will provide information on the issues related to final waste management. It will be structured in such a way as to present not only general information on waste management, but also in different regional and territorial contexts. There will therefore be three groupings:
- Grouping 1: Montréal, Outaouais, Laurentides, Laval, Lanaudière and Montérégie;
- Grouping 2:
- 2a: Capitale-Nationale and its neighbouring regions - Mauricie, Saguenay-Lac-Saint-Jean, Chaudière-Appalaches
- 2b: Estrie, Centre-du-Québec, Bas-Saint-Laurent, Abitibi-Témiscamingue, Côte-Nord, Gaspésie-Îles-de-la-Madeleine
- Grouping 3: Nord-du-Québec and other sparsely populated or remote territories served by trench, northern or remote landfills.
The public sessions will be held as outlined in the table below. Please note that all questions will be considered regardless of the grouping to which they may refer. Additional sessions may be added if required.
Start of public hearing, general information, and
March 23, 7 p.m.
March 24, 1:30 p.m.
Grouping 1
March 24 and 25, 7 p.m.
Grouping 2a
Grouping 2b
March 30, 7 p.m.
March 31, 7 p.m.
Grouping 3
April 1, 7 p.m.
Ask Questions by Video or Phone
Anyone interested can ask questions by phone or video. It will be possible to do so by signing up in the register available on the BAPE website or by phone at 1 800 463-4732 starting Tuesday, March 23 at 7 p.m. and throughout the public sessions. A maximum of ten people can register for the first session.
Part 2: Speaking Out
During the second part of the public hearing, which will begin on Tuesday, May 25, 2021, the commission will seek public input and suggestions. The commission will then hear from any individual, organization, group or municipality that wishes to express its views on the matter, whether in the form of a written submission or an oral presentation.
The Commission's Report
The commission of inquiry's mandate began on March 8 and its report must be submitted to the Minister no later than December 22, 2021. Thereafter, the Minister will have 15 days to make the report public.
Where can I access the documentation?
The documents that will be tabled as part of the commission of inquiry's work will be available on the BAPE website.
For further information, please contact Ms. Rachel Sebareme, administrative coordinator of the commission, or Ms. Karine Lavoie, communications advisor, at 581 925-0670 or toll-free at 1-800-463-4732. You can also reach the commission by email at the following address: [email protected].
