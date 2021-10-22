/R E P E A T -- SoPure sanitizing products selected by Choice Hotels Canada/

TORONTO, Oct. 21, 2021 /CNW/ - EnviroServe Chemicals & Cleaners Ltd., home of SoPure products announced today that they have been selected as a Qualified Vendor to provide sanitizer products to Choice Hotels™ Canada. Certified by Health Canada and the Food and Drug Administration, SoPure products will be available to properties of one of the largest hotel franchisors in Canada. SoPure products are already available to the North American public through different vendors, including Amazon.

"We are truly excited that Choice Hotels™ Canada's franchisees will have the opportunity to use SoPure™ products, manufactured right here in Canada, for their sanitizing needs. We are proud to have been selected by Choice Hotels™ Canada and that SoPure products will assist hotels with enhanced cleaning and best practices for the travelling public" stated Tamar Matossian, President of EnviroServe Chemicals & Cleaners. "We are still living in times where businesses, especially the hotel industry must continue their efforts in their fight against viruses, and we are part of that effort."

Choice Hotels™ Canada is one of the largest and most successful lodging franchisors in Canada, with more than 330 properties currently open. The Choice family of hotel brands provide business and leisure travellers with a range of high-quality lodging options, including limited to full-service hotels in the upscale, mid-scale, extended stay and economy segments.

EnviroServe Chemicals and Cleaners

EnviroServe Chemicals and Cleaners Ltd. established in 2000, is an environmentally friendly solutions providing company with its focus being specialty chemicals and cleaners. EnviroServe has proudly developed, manufactured, and now distributes SoPure™ Products that are high quality assortment of sanitizers, disinfectants, wipes, foaming hand soaps and cleaners. Visit SoPureProductsInc.com for more information.

For further information: Tamar Matossian, Phone: +1 (416) 807-1390, Email: [email protected]

