/R E P E A T -- Sirona Biochem Signs Agreement with Global Pharmaceutical Company for Clinical Trial of its Novel Skincare Compound TFC-1067/

VANCOUVER, BC, Oct. 13, 2020 /CNW/ - Sirona Biochem Corp. (TSXV: SBM) (FSE: ZSB) (US-OTC: SRBCF) ("Sirona") is pleased to announce that it has signed an agreement with a top 10 global pharmaceutical company ("Company") to jointly test Sirona's novel skin care, dark spot remover, TFC-1067, in a new clinical study. TFC-1067 will be tested using a new higher concentration (0.4%) and advanced formulation.

The clinical trial, launched October 5th, will run for a period of 12 weeks and include a minimum of 125 participants. It will be managed by Dermscan (a division of Eurofins), a global leader in cosmetic clinical trials. The study's endpoint is to determine the compound's ability to reduce hyperpigmentation or "dark spots" of the skin.

Multiple parameters will be measured including the added effects of the higher concentration of TFC-1067 and a boosted formulation. The study is expected to complete in early 2021 with results in February 2021. The study protocol was established through a collaboration of the scientific teams of TFChem, Sirona's wholly owned subsidiary and the Company's skincare scientific team.

Following the study, the Company will have first access to the clinical study results to assess potential use by its subsidiary dermatology company.

"To have a partner of this magnitude assisting in the design and financing of our clinical trial is a testament to the potential of TFC-1067," said Dr. Howard Verrico, CEO of Sirona Biochem. "We look forward to continuing our relationship with their clinical team through the study as we evaluate the higher dose and improved formulation of the compound. TFC-1067 has been clinically proven to selectively lighten dark spots and blend them into surrounding skin tone. The ability to lessen visibility of dark spots while preserving underlying skin tone safely is a unique consumer benefit."

About Sirona Biochem Corp.

Sirona Biochem is a cosmetic ingredient and drug discovery company with a proprietary platform technology. Sirona specializes in stabilizing carbohydrate molecules with the goal of improving efficacy and safety. New compounds are patented for maximum revenue potential.

Sirona's compounds are licensed to leading companies around the world in return for licensing fees, milestone fees and ongoing royalty payments. Sirona's laboratory, TFChem, is located in France and is the recipient of multiple French national scientific awards and European Union and French government grants. For more information, please visit www.sironabiochem.com.

