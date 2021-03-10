/R E P E A T -- Sirona Biochem Announces Launch of First Commercial Product Containing TFC-1067/

VANCOUVER, BC, March 10, 2021 /CNW/ - Sirona Biochem Corp. (TSXV: SBM) (FSE: ZSB) (US-OTC: SRBCF) is pleased to announce the launch of the first commercial product containing the Company's proprietary ingredient, TFC-1067. TFC-1067 will debut as the active ingredient in New Rodan + Fields REVERSE Targeted Dark Spot Corrector. It will precisely target stubborn discoloration for a brighter, even-looking skin tone.

Rodan + Fields licensed TFC-1067 from Sirona in 2019.

In Rodan + Fields clinical trials*, REVERSE Targeted Dark Spot Corrector had the following results:



After 4 Weeks: 77% had less visible dark spots

77% had less visible dark spots After 8 Weeks: 72% didn't feel like their dark spots were the first thing people noticed

Rodan + Fields additional claims:

Diminishes the appearance of stubborn dark spots without leaving a halo

Stubborn dark spots look smaller, less defined, less intense

Skin tone looks more uniform and even

Stubborn dark spots are less visible, less noticeable

Skin looks clearer, more translucent

Sirona also recently partnered with a top-ten pharmaceutical company to conduct a European clinical trial to assess the efficacy of TFC-1067 at .4%. The 12-week study was completed successfully in February. Results are being consolidated into a final report to be released within the next few weeks.

"Rodan + Fields' use of TFC-1067 in their new REVERSE Targeted Dark Spot Corrector after extensive testing is the strongest validation of our technology to date. Rodan + Fields demand product excellence and innovation for their customers. TFC-1067 is the basis for a product that can uniquely brighten dark spots without leaving a halo effect," said Dr Howard Verrico, CEO of Sirona Biochem. "Our long-term goal is to provide an effective alternative to hydroquinone for those seeking a solution for skin discoloration. With this launch, we have proven that we can take a compound from the laboratory through clinical trials to large-scale production and integration into a commercial product. This validates our business model and we aim to follow the same path exactly for our entire pipeline. This transformative event is only the beginning as Sirona Biochem evolves into a profitable broadly diversified large company."

*Based on an 8-week U.S. clinical and consumer study. Results may vary depending on multiple factors: age, gender, skin type and condition, concomitant products used, health history, location, lifestyle and diet.

About TFC-1067

TFC-1067, Sirona's proprietary compound, is proving to be superior to current actives on the market, safe and free of hydroquinone. The compound has undergone extensive testing, both clinical and preclinical, including a double blinded study for dyschromia in the USA and a recent trial in the EU for higher dose. Clinical results have shown the compound to be superior to hydroquinone in the treatment of dyschromia with no adverse side effects.

About Rodan + Fields

Founded by Stanford-trained dermatologists Dr. Katie Rodan and Dr. Kathy Fields, Rodan + Fields was launched in 2002 with the mission of giving consumers the best skin of their lives. The brand is a result of the Doctors' belief that healthy skin empowers people to feel confident. Born in the digital era and designed to directly reach consumers where they live and shop via mobile and social networks, Rodan + Fields is disrupting the industry with its regimen-based skincare and powerful Independent Consultant community.

For more information, please visit www.rodanandfields.com.

About Sirona Biochem Corp.



Sirona Biochem is a cosmetic ingredient and drug discovery company with a proprietary platform technology. Sirona specializes in stabilizing carbohydrate molecules with the goal of improving efficacy and safety. New compounds are patented for maximum revenue potential.

Sirona's compounds are licensed to leading companies around the world in return for licensing fees, milestone fees and ongoing royalty payments. Sirona's laboratory, TFChem, is located in France and is the recipient of multiple French national scientific awards and European Union and French government grants. For more information, please visit www.sironabiochem.com.

Sirona Biochem cautions you that statements included in this press release that are not a description of historical facts may be forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are only predictions based upon current expectations and involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of release of the relevant information, unless explicitly stated otherwise. Actual results, performance or achievement could differ materially from those expressed in, or implied by, Sirona Biochem's forward-looking statements due to the risks and uncertainties inherent in Sirona Biochem's business including, without limitation, statements about: the progress and timing of its clinical trials; difficulties or delays in development, testing, obtaining regulatory approval, producing and marketing its products; unexpected adverse side effects or inadequate therapeutic efficacy of its products that could delay or prevent product development or commercialization; the scope and validity of patent protection for its products; competition from other pharmaceutical or biotechnology companies; and its ability to obtain additional financing to support its operations. Sirona Biochem does not assume any obligation to update any forward-looking statements except as required by law.

