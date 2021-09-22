/R E P E A T -- Sirona Biochem Announces Discovery of Anti-Cellulite Activity in Compounds/

VANCOUVER, BC, Sept. 22, 2021 /CNW/ - Sirona Biochem Corp. (TSXV: SBM) (FSE: ZSB) (USOTC: SRBCF) ("Sirona") reports that In Vitro studies completed on compounds developed by our scientists at TFChem have shown a strong potential for anti-cellulite activity. The data showed evidence for both the ability to reduce existing cellulite and to prevent the formation of new cellulite. The mechanism of action is technically complex involving a pro-lipolytic effect, a decrease of the adipocyte size and an anti-inflammatory effect.

Sirona's Chief Scientific Officer, Dr. Géraldine Deliencourt-Godefroy and her team have created a development plan and will begin the safety testing required for a clinical trial. Specific details of the compounds will be communicated immediately following the filing of patents.

Cellulite is the development of orange-peel like skin, particularly in the thigh and buttock area due to fat under the skin and often develops further with aging. There are currently no truly effective therapies to treat cellulite. The global market size was valued at USD 1.4 Billion in 2020 and is expected to have a compounded annual growth rate of 11.0%.

Additionally, as follow up to the last quarterly report, our pharmaceutical partner from the second clinical trial of TFC-1067 has successfully completed due diligence as scheduled. Follow up discussions are scheduled in September to discuss next steps with the goal of completing a long-term definitive agreement.

"We're very excited about this discovery in a valuable market. Once again, the immense potential of our platform technology is demonstrated. Our scientist will conduct ongoing analysis of this discovery. At the same time management will continue to focus on our current priority initiative of further partnering TFC-1067," said Dr. Howard Verrico, CEO. "With respect to 1067, we are pleased to be at an advanced stage following extensive due diligence and scientific research by our clinical trial partner. We are looking forward to next steps with great confidence."

About Sirona Biochem Corp.

Sirona Biochem is a cosmetic ingredient and drug discovery company with a proprietary platform technology. Sirona specializes in stabilizing carbohydrate molecules with the goal of improving efficacy and safety. New compounds are patented for maximum revenue potential.

Sirona's compounds are licensed to leading companies around the world in return for licensing fees, milestone fees and ongoing royalty payments. Sirona's laboratory, TFChem, is located in France and is the recipient of multiple French national scientific awards and European Union and French government grants. For more information, please visit www.sironabiochem.com.

