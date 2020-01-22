/R E P E A T -- Sirona Biochem: 100% Safety in Final Tox Study for Increased Concentration of TFC-1067/

VANCOUVER, Jan. 22, 2020 /CNW/ - Sirona Biochem Corp . (TSX-V: SBM) (FSE: ZSB) (US-OTC: SRBCF) ("Sirona") announces that the final toxicology test, a Human Repeated Insult Patch Test ("HRIPT"), has successfully been completed. Sirona is now in preparation for the increased dose (0.4%) clinical study for its skin lightening compound TFC-1067.

The HRIPT study was coordinated by Eurofins Dermscan in Poland (www.eurofins.com) and was executed by Eurofins EVIC Product Testing Romania under the direction of a clinical dermatologist. During the study, the formulation containing 0.4% TFC-1067 was applied to 103 participants repeatedly, 9 times, to the same site over a period of three consecutive weeks to induce a possible allergy. After a minimal 2-week rest period, another single application of the product was applied, under patch, to the induction site and to a new site for a defined time in order to reveal a possible induced allergy.

The cream containing 0.4% TFC-1067 showed 100% safety in all subjects. No negative reactions were observed during the study period.

The written report of the study concluded the following: "Based on these results, the product has a very good skin compatibility and does not show a sensitizing effect."

"Again, we've received excellent results with our skin lightening compound TFC-1067. This compound is very safe at our current dose and anticipated to be more effective for creating a brighter, more even skin tone," said Dr. Howard Verrico, CEO of Sirona Biochem. "We are now working with Eurofins Dermscan to establish the protocol for the clinical study which we expect to start within the next few months."

The clinical trial is anticipated to be a value-add for the compound. Current licenses and ongoing product development by partners for TFC-1067 will not be delayed by the studies.

About Sirona Biochem Corp.

Sirona Biochem is a cosmetic ingredient and drug discovery company with a proprietary platform technology. Sirona's subsidiary lab, TFChem, specializes in stabilizing carbohydrate molecules with the goal of improving efficacy and safety. New compounds are patented for maximum revenue potential.

Sirona's compounds are licensed to leading companies around the world in return for licensing fees, milestone fees and ongoing royalty payments.

For more information, please visit www.sironabiochem.com .

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Sirona Biochem cautions you that statements included in this press release that are not a description of historical facts may be forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are only predictions based upon current expectations and involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of release of the relevant information, unless explicitly stated otherwise. Actual results, performance or achievement could differ materially from those expressed in, or implied by, Sirona Biochem's forward-looking statements due to the risks and uncertainties inherent in Sirona Biochem's business including, without limitation, statements about: the progress and timing of its clinical trials; difficulties or delays in development, testing, obtaining regulatory approval, producing and marketing its products; unexpected adverse side effects or inadequate therapeutic efficacy of its products that could delay or prevent product development or commercialization; the scope and validity of patent protection for its products; competition from other pharmaceutical or biotechnology companies; and its ability to obtain additional financing to support its operations. Sirona Biochem does not assume any obligation to update any forward-looking statements except as required by law.

SOURCE Sirona Biochem Corp.

For further information: regarding this press release, please contact: Investor Enquiries: Jonathan Williams, Managing Director, Momentum PR, Phone: 1.450.332.6939, Email: [email protected]; Corporate Enquiries: Dr. Howard Verrico, CEO, Chairman of the Board, Sirona Biochem Corp., Phone: 1.604.641.4466, Email: [email protected]