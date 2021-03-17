/R E P E A T -- Shoppers Drug Mart marks historic COVID-19 milestone with first vaccine in pharmacy in Nova Scotia/

"Pharmacists are among the most trusted healthcare professionals, providing convenient and accessible community-level health services. We commend the Nova Scotia government for allowing pharmacists to join the immunization campaign in the province," said Jeff Leger, President, Shoppers Drug Mart. "Across Canada, there are more than 10,000 pharmacies, in rural areas and urban centres. Based on the most recent flu season, it is expected that community pharmacies could vaccinate up to 3 million Canadians each week."

Vaccines will be available at 15 Loblaw-owned pharmacies in Nova Scotia in the coming weeks. For information about which stores are participating, as well as eligibility and how to book a vaccine appointment, please visit www.shoppersdrugmart.ca

