/R E P E A T -- Sassy Drilling Builds out Westmore Discovery with 300-Meter Step-Out/

In a 300-meter step-out to the northwest of the initial two drill holes ( Oct. 8, 2020 NR), the fourth drill hole at Westmore (WM20-004) has intersected the mafic volcanic hosted 2019 high-grade discovery vein mapped at surface ( Sept. 4, 2020 NR) at a vertical depth of 35 meters;





NR), the fourth drill hole at Westmore (WM20-004) has intersected the mafic volcanic hosted 2019 high-grade discovery vein mapped at surface ( NR) at a vertical depth of 35 meters; Notably, WM20-004, drilled at a shallow angle toward the north in the opposite direction of the first three drill holes, also intersected intrusive hosted quartz stockwork below the volcanics. WM20-004 was completed to a downhole depth of 197 meters with the quartz vein stockwork system interpreted to continue to depth and the north;





WM-20-003 (core length 297 meters) was drilled toward the south at a minus 50° angle from a platform 111 meters east of the set-up for the first two holes. This third hole further confirmed continuity to depth and along strike of the extensive vein system mapped at surface (visible gold was also noted in WM-20-003 as in the first two holes);





Disseminated pyrite with associated galena and lesser sphalerite were observed in the quartz veins/quartz stockwork in each of the first four drill holes;





Mineralization extends into the immediate wall rock at Westmore within an alteration halo that is typically strongly altered, consisting of increased silicification and carbonatization;





Preliminary geochemical analyses of initial surface sample results confirmed a strong gold and silver association in addition to a gold with galena association; furthermore, a gold-sphalerite association has also now been recognized;





2020 mapping, prospecting and sampling has expanded the area of exposed surface mineralization at Westmore to 500 meters x 500 meters with 12% (nine) of the first assayed batch of 77 samples returning >20 g/t Au (see table below) with new results as high as 58 g/t Au and 1,481 g/t Ag.

Mr. Mark Scott, Sassy President and CEO, stated: "The advancement of Westmore, never previously drilled or systematically explored, is a credit to the Sassy team who pursued the first encouraging clues at surface. Drilling continues for as long as weather conditions allow. The system remains open in all directions including at depth where the extent of the quartz monzonite intrusion remains unknown."

Surface Sampling Returns More High-Grade Gold-Silver

Results received to date from surface sampling illustrate not only the high-grade potential at Westmore, but the robust distribution of gold occurring within the sampled quartz veins. Mapping and sampling at Westmore to date has defined sets of east-west trending, typically north dipping, quartz veins and quartz stockworks that on surface obtain widths up to two to three meters. These veins/stockworks occur primarily within the Westmore intrusive, overlying mafic volcanic rocks and locally within the adjoining volcanoclastic and argillite units.

Select Westmore Surface Sample Results (Top 25 of Initial Batch of 77)

Sample

Number Easting Northing Elevation

(m) Sample Description Fire Assay

Au g/t IMS-230

Ag g/t C0012607* 378254 6325654 1578 chip, quartz vein, 4% galena, trace pyrite,

chalcopyrite, 10 specks VG 172.80 35.29 C0012606 378231 6325635 1578 grab, angular float-quartz vein, 3%

galena, 5% pyrite 58.00 1481.00 C0012511* 378227 6325743 1585 chip, quartz vein, trace pyrite 50.30 691.00 C0012624* 378328 6325515 1546 chip, quartz vein, 2% blebby galena,

trace pyrite 40.70 26.23 C0012804 378352 6325495 1540 chip, quartz vein, 3% galena 36.50 24.62 C0012623* 378335 6325517 1544 chip, quartz vein, 5% galena,

trace pyrite,

7 specks VG 27.40 27.03 C0012609 378278 6325656 1574 chip, quartz vein, 4% galena seam /

blebby galena, trace pyrite, specks VG 23.20 6.31 C0012507* 378348 6325494 1538 chip, quartz vein, trace blebs galena,

trace pyrite 20.80 9.85 C0012614 378335 6325519 1547 chip, quartz vein, 5% galena,

trace pyrite 20.50 37.82 C0012617 378321 6325516 1547 chip, quartz vein, 2% blebby galena with

trace pyrite 16.30 19.16 C0012801 378229 6325742 1582 angular float, 1% galena, trace

chalcopyrite 14.70 286.00 C0012608 378267 6325657 1580 chip, quartz vein, 3% galena in seam,

trace pyrite, chalcopyrite 13.40 10.58 C0012530 378323 6325516 1544 select grab, quartz vein, 5% galena blebs 9.22 54.23 C0012625 378302 6325539 1552 chip, quartz vein, 1% blebby galena, 1%

pyrite, trace chalcopyrite 8.91 298.00 C0012629 378409 6325731 1489 chip, quartz vein, 1% pyritic cubes 7.55 2.04 C0012615 378364 6325520 1538 chip, quartz vein, blebby galena, minor

malachite, trace chalcopyrite 6.49 7.38 C0012616 378379 6325496 1530 chip, quartz vein, 1% blebby galena, 3% pyrite 4.70 11.35 C0012502 378177 6325718 1585 select grab, quartz vein, minor chalcopyrite 4.56 111.00 C0012537 378509 6325583 1459 chip, quartz vein, no visible sulphides 4.12 11.20 C0012513 378204 6325836 1538 chip, quartz vein, 2-3% pyrite 3.96 14.81 C0012526 378318 6325746 1541 chip, quartz vein, trace pyrite 3.87 31.56 C0012506 378313 6325495 1545 select composite, quartz vein, minor galena,

trace pyrite 3.35 17.26 C0012610 378362 6325676 1534 chip, quartz vein, trace blebby galena and pyrite 2.31 6.18 C0012627 378369 6325521 1536 chip, quartz vein, 2% galena, 10%

disseminated pyrite 2.00 14.01 C0012626 378378 6325522 1537 chip, quartz vein, 5% galena seam, 3% pyritic cubes 1.54 37.82

*Previously released in verification by second lab; results in this table are from original lab. Additional metallic assays from this initial 77-sample batch are pending.

More than one-third (27) of the first 77 samples from a broad area at Westmore (2020) returned values in excess of 1 g/t Au. Assays are pending for an additional 700+ samples.

Mr. Ian Fraser, P.Geo., Sassy VP Exploration, commented: "What's impressive is the distribution of gold within these quartz veins sampled on surface and the fact that these veins contain very little associated sulphide mineralization even when high grades are present. Fifty-three of the 77 samples assayed 0.10 g/t Au or better, while the average for the 77 samples was 7.4 g/t Au and 46.6 Ag. Silver mineralization is equally as well distributed within the mineralizing system."

Sassy's approach to sampling the quartz veins has been to collect selective mineralized material from within the veins at multiple sampling stations along the strike of the individual quartz veins. Where widths allow, chip samples have been collected perpendicular to the strike of the quartz veins. Samples collected typically weigh 2-3 kg. They are selective by nature and values reported may not be representative of mineralized zones at Westmore.

Foremore Project Map

Qualified Person

The technical information in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Mr. Ian Fraser, P. Geo., Vice President of Exploration for Sassy Resources. Mr. Fraser is the Qualified Person responsible for the scientific and technical information contained herein under National Instrument 43-101 standards.

Quality Assurance/Quality Control

Sassy implemented an industry-standard QA/QC program for the field samples reported in this news release that included the insertion of multiple blanks and standards. Samples were bagged in clear plastic bags together with pre-numbered sample tags and remained on site until transportation to the lab. Samples were transported and submitted directly by Company personnel to the MSALABS preparation facility at Terrace, B.C., for gold and multi-element analysis. Initially, samples were crushed to 70% passing 2mm, split to 250g, and pulverized to a pulp with 85% passing 75 micrometres. Sassy changed this initial approach and requested a 500g split be obtained and that the pulverizer be washed with barren material between each sample. The pulps were then shipped to MSALABS laboratory in Langley, B.C., where they were all analyzed for 48 elements by multi-element ICP-AES/IMS under 4-acid digestion and 50g fusion fire assay with atomic absorption finish. Samples that reported Au values over 10 g/t were re-analyzed by the gravimetric method, and those with Ag values over 100 ppm were re-analyzed by ICP-AES ore grade methods. In addition, Sassy has requested MSALABS to perform a metallic screening assay on all gold results ≥10.0 g/t Au. In this process a 500g sample is screened to 106 micrometers. The entire (+) fraction is assayed while the minus (-) fraction is assayed in duplicate. Both fractions use fire assay techniques with gravimetric or instrumental finish. MSALABS is an accredited lab independent of Sassy Resources.

As part of Sassy QA/QC protocol, check assays of MSALABS results were performed at Actlabs laboratory in Kamloops, B.C. Within the group of samples selected for check assay, Sassy inserted several blanks and standards. Samples were crushed up to 80% passing 2mm, a riffle split of 500g was further pulverized to 98% passing 105 micrometres. Pulps were analysed for Au by fire assay (50g) with an atomic absorption finish. All fire assays exceeding 10 g/t Au were assayed by metallic screen (500g) sieved at 100 mesh (149 micrometres) with assays performed on the entire +100 mesh and 2 splits of the -100 mesh fraction. A final assay is calculated based on the weight of each fraction. In addition, a 58 element + S, multi-element, 4-Acid "Near Total" Digestion assay was performed by ICP-MS. Over-limit analyses were performed for Ag by 4-Acid ICP-OES technique. Actlabs is an accredited lab independent of Sassy Resources.

About Sassy Resources Corporation

Sassy Resources is an exploration stage resource company currently engaged in the identification, acquisition and exploration of high-grade precious metal and base metal projects in North America. Its current focus is on the Foremore Gold-Silver Project located in the Eskay Camp, Liard Mining Division, in the heart of Northwest B.C.'s prolific Golden Triangle.

No stock exchange or securities regulatory authority has reviewed or accepted responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

The securities referred to in this news release have not been, nor will they be, registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and may not be offered or sold within the United States or to, or for the account or benefit of, U.S. persons absent U.S. registration or an applicable exemption from the U.S. registration requirements.

This news release does not constitute an offer for sale of securities for sale, nor a solicitation for offers to buy any securities. Any public offering of securities in the United States must be made by means of a prospectus containing detailed information about the company and management, as well as financial statements.

Forward-looking Information Cautionary Statement

Except for statements of historic fact, this news release contains certain "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities law. Forward-looking information is frequently characterized by words such as "plan", "expect", "project", "intend", "believe", "anticipate", "estimate" and other similar words, or statements that certain events or conditions "may" or "will" occur. Forward-looking statements are based on the opinions and estimates at the date the statements are made, and are subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those anticipated in the forward-looking statements including, but not limited to delays or uncertainties with regulatory approvals, including that of the CSE. There are uncertainties inherent in forward-looking information, including factors beyond the Company's control. There are no assurances that the business plans for the Company described in this news release will come into effect on the terms or time frame described herein. The Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking information if circumstances or management's estimates or opinions should change except as required by law. The reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Additional information identifying risks and uncertainties that could affect financial results is contained in the Company's filings with Canadian securities regulators, which are available at www.sedar.com.

SOURCE Sassy Resources Corp.

For further information: Mark Scott, Chief Executive Officer & Director, 204.939.1957, [email protected]; Terry Bramhall, Sassy Resources - Corporate Communications/IR, 604.833.6999 (cell), 604.675-9985 (landline), [email protected]; Adrian Sydenham, MarketSmart Communications, 1.877-261-4466, [email protected]