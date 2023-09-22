/R E P E A T -- Road Closure Notice: 2023 RBC Race for the Kids/

TORONTO, Sept. 20, 2023 /CNW/ - RBC Race for the Kids will be held on Saturday, September 23, 2023 at Mel Lastman Square. More than 7,000 participants will be taking part in a 5 k.m. walk/run.

Sunnybrook Foundation and RBC have partnered to host the event, which raises funds for Sunnybrook's Family Navigation Project (FNP). Developed by families in collaboration with Sunnybrook experts, FNP provides expert navigation of the mental health and addictions system for youth, ages 13 to 26, and their families, who are living in the Greater Toronto Area. FNP works alongside youth and their families to help them find the care they need.

The race will result in rolling lane closures in the following locations on Saturday, September 23, 2023:

Road Closures Times 1. Beecroft Rd. between North York Blvd. and Park Home Ave. All lanes will be closed 4:30 a.m. – 10:30 a.m. 2. North York Blvd. between Beecroft Rd. and Yonge St. All lanes will be closed 4:30 a.m. – 10:30 a.m. 3. Young St. between Park Home Ave. and North York Blvd. All southbound lanes closed

Motorist are encouraged to use other parallel north-south arteries as detours 5:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m. 4. Yonge St. between Sheppard Ave. and Drewry Ave. / Cummer Ave. All northbound and southbound lanes will be closed with the following exception:

All northbound lanes open from Turnberry Cr. 7:15 a.m. – 11:15 a.m. 5. Finch Ave. at Yonge St. No thoroughfare across Yonge St.

Note Yonge St. full closure above.

Motorist are encouraged to use Drewry Ave. / Cummer Ave. or Sheppard Ave . 7:30 a.m. – 10:30 a.m.

Please note: timing is approximate. Vehicles will be allowed to cross at major intersections when deemed safe to do so by police officers on duty to ensure safety.

For residents that live in the Yonge & Finch area, please use the following routes to cross Finch:

East of Yonge

Use Doris Ave. or Willowdale Ave. to cross Finch Ave. or to reach Sheppard Ave.

Use Cummer Ave. or Newton Dr. to access Yonge St. northbound

Use Sheppard Ave. to access Yonge St. southbound

West of Yonge

Travel West on Churchill Ave. to Senlac Rd.

Use Senlac Rd. to reach Finch Ave. or Sheppard Ave.

Use Sheppard Ave. to access Yonge St. southbound

Use Senlac Rd. & Talbot Rd. to cross Finch Ave.

Use Hendon Ave. from Talbot Rd. to reach Hendon Park

Avoid Beecroft Rd. North of Kempford Blvd., use suggested detours to avoid delays

Please visit RBCRacefortheKids.ca for a detailed map of road closures.

Visit RBCRacefortheKids.ca for race day information or contact us at [email protected]

SOURCE Sunnybrook Health Sciences Centre

For further information: Media contacts: Marie Sanderson, Communications Advisor, Sunnybrook Health Sciences Centre, 416-480-4040 or 647-274-4664 on event day, [email protected]; Allie Martin, Pomp & Circumstance,905-749-0228, [email protected]