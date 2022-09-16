/R E P E A T -- Road Closure Notice: 2022 RBC Race for the Kids/

TORONTO, Sept. 13, 2022 /CNW/ - RBC Race for the Kids will be held on Saturday, September 17, 2022 at Mel Lastman Square. More than 5,000 participants will be taking part in a 5 km walk/run.

Sunnybrook Foundation and RBC have partnered to host the event, which raises funds for Family Navigation Project (FNP) at Sunnybrook Health Sciences Centre. Developed by families in collaboration with Sunnybrook experts, FNP provides expert navigation of the mental health and addictions system for youth, ages 13 to 26, and their families, who are living in the Greater Toronto Area. FNP works alongside youth and their families to help them find the care they need.

The race will result in rolling lane closures in the following locations on Saturday, September 17, 2022:

Road Closures Times 1. Beecroft Rd. between North York Blvd. and Park Home Ave. All lanes will be closed 4:30 a.m. –

10:30 a.m. 2. North York Blvd. between Beecroft Rd. and Yonge St. All lanes will be closed 4:30 a.m. –

10:30 a.m. 3. Finch Ave. between Doris Ave. and Bathurst St. All lanes between Doris Ave. and Beecroft Rd. will be closed

The westbound curb lane between Beecroft Rd. and Ancona St. will be open

All eastbound lanes between Bathurst St. & Talbot St. will be open

The eastbound curb lane between Talbot Rd. & Beecroft Rd. will be open 7:30 a.m. –

10:30 a.m. 4. Yonge St. between Sheppard Ave. and north of Finch Ave. All northbound and southbound lanes closed

Two southbound lanes between Park Home Ave. and North York Blvd. will

remain closed until approximately 1:00 p.m. The third lane will be open for

southbound traffic after 11:15 a.m. 7:15 a.m. –

11:15 a.m. 5. Yonge St. between north of Finch Ave. and Drewry Ave. / Cummer Ave. The northbound and southbound curb lanes between north of Finch Ave. and

Drewry Ave. / Cummer Ave will be open. Southbound traffic will be diverted

west at Hendon Ave.

All lanes of Drewry Ave. / Cummer Ave. will be open 7:45 a.m. –

10:45 a.m.

Please note: timing is approximate. Vehicles will be allowed to cross at major intersections when deemed safe to do so by police officers on duty to ensure safety.

For residents that live in the Yonge & Finch area, please use the following routes to cross Finch:

East of Yonge

Use Doris Ave. or Willowdale Ave. to cross Finch Ave. or to reach Sheppard Ave.

Use Bishops Ave., Cummer Ave. or Newton Dr. to access Yonge St. northbound

Use Sheppard Ave. to access Yonge St. southbound

West of Yonge

Travel West on Churchill Ave. to Senlac Rd.

Use Senlac Rd. to reach Finch Ave. or Sheppard Ave.

Use Sheppard Ave. to access Yonge St. southbound

Use Senlac Rd. & Grantbrook St. to cross Finch Ave.

Use Hendon Ave. from Grantbrook St. to reach Hendon Park

Use Drewry Ave. from Grantbrook St. to travel toward Goulding Park

Use Moore Park Ave. to access Yonge St. northbound

Avoid Beecroft Rd. North of Kempford Blvd., use suggested detours to avoid delays

Residents of the northeast corner of Bathurst St. and Finch Ave. may use Brenthall Ave., Ancona St. and Devondale Ave. to access Grantbrook St.

Please visit RBCRacefortheKids.ca for a detailed map of road closures.

Visit RBCRacefortheKids.ca for race day information or contact us at [email protected]

SOURCE Sunnybrook Health Sciences Centre

For further information: Media contacts: Jennifer Palisoc, Communications Advisor, Sunnybrook, 416-480-4040 or 416-671-9147 on event day, [email protected]; Sophia Naprawa, Pomp & Circumstance, 416-704-8900, [email protected]