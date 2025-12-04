/R E P E A T -- Official Statement from Little Red River Cree Nation Chief and Council, re: Blockades near John D'Or Prairie/

JOHN D'OR PRAIRIE, AB, Nov. 28, 2025 /CNW/ - Little Red River Cree Nation (LRRCN) Chief and Council wish to clarify that the individuals or groups currently organizing or participating in blockades near John D'Or Prairie are not affiliated with LRRCN, nor are they acting under any authority or direction from the Nation's elected leadership. Further, the group referring to itself as the "Rights Holders of the Little Red River Cree First Nation" is not affiliated with LRRCN in any capacity.

This group and individuals involved in the blockades do not represent LRRCN, its leadership, or its governance structure, and they have no formal mandate from Council to speak or act on behalf of the Nation. Any claims suggesting they do so -- including references to "Rights Holders of LRRCN" or purported orders issued in the Nation's name -- are made without our consent or involvement.

Our top priority is the safety and well-being of all community members, including Elders, families, businesses, visitors, and all those who rely on local roads for essential travel. LRRCN is committed to supporting the safe and efficient flow of traffic, maintaining access for emergency services, and minimizing disruptions to local businesses, workers, and residents.

We ask the public, media, governments, and industry partners to recognize that these activities are unauthorized and do not reflect the official position of LRRCN. Chief and Council remain committed to resolving issues affecting our communities through proper, respectful, and legitimate governance processes and communication.

Media Contact: Chief Conroy Sewepagaham, LRRCN, P: 780-759-3912, E: [email protected], W: lrrcn.ab.ca