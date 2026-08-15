/R E P E A T -- North Edmonton Tooth Fairy Day August 15, 2026 @ 10am-2pm Aponia Dental/

EDMONTON, AB, Aug. 8, 2026 /CNW/ - Drs. Brandon Wong and Borys Bilaniuk are hosting a complimentary event on August 15, 2026, from 10am-2:00pm for an open house at Aponia Dental, a local North Edmonton Clinic. Just come in on Saturday so that we can introduce your little ones to our welcoming dental team.

We will have arts and crafts for the children, and they could take a picture with the tooth fairy! Let us fill you with some coffee and some information on how to take care of your children's teeth.

Dr. Brandon Wong -Tooth Fairy Day @ Aponia Dental (CNW Group/Aponia Dental)

For further information: Krista Lewis, Phone: 780 944 1999, Email via http://www.aponiadental.ca/contact-aponia-dental

About Aponia Dental:

Aponia Dental is a North Edmonton Dental clinic located @ 19751-91st Edmonton Alberta, T5Z 2X4.

https://www.aponiadental.ca/get-know-our-practice

SOURCE Aponia Dental