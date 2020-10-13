/R E P E A T -- New Wave: To Provide Sponsorship for the Documentary "The World on Drugs"/

TORONTO, Oct. 13, 2020 /CNW/ - NEW WAVE HOLDINGS CORP. (the "Company" or "New Wave") (CSE: SPOR) (FWB: 0XM2) (OTC: TRMND) an investment issuer that provides capital and support services, announced it will provide sponsorship for the next phase of the upcoming Microdose Psychedelic Insights documentary "The World on Drugs", a Bold Commentary On Drug Policy, Psychedelic Medicine & Mental Health.

At this critical intersection of the pandemic, the opioid crisis and the mental health epidemic, the team at New Wave Holdings is proud to sponsor this international effort to shift policy and public opinion surrounding these major public health concerns. The project is aimed at reframing the context of psychedelic medicines and illuminating the radical hope they offer to humankind during this critical juncture of disruption and evolution.

With exclusive content filmed by the Microdose team in Mexico in the first phase of this project, New Wave Holdings is pleased to announce funding for the film to carry this message in the next step of its journey in Vancouver, British Columbia. As new research emerges to reinforce the idea that psychedelic compounds are poised to revolutionize mental healthcare, so are the powerful and compelling stories of the people who have healed from them. With powerful commentary from prominent voices across Mexico, the next step in production of "The World on Drugs" aims to speak with leading experts in Vancouver - another highly relevant location to this discussion.

The team at New Wave Holdings believes in providing robust mental health treatments to the world and that psychedelics hold immense promise for humanity through this crucial moment in our history. They are proud to support the novel efforts by the Microdose team to explore psychedelics and mental health across borders and through a rich, diverse lens. "The World on Drugs" is meant to not simply just inform, but to inspire actionable change and tangible impact. The team at New Wave Holdings is proud to play a direct role in this necessary effort and feels it to be their corporate social responsibility during these trying times.

ABOUT NEW WAVE HOLDINGS CORP.

New Wave Holdings Corp. (CSE: SPOR, FWB: 0XM2, OTC:TRMND) is an investment issuer focused on the burgeoning psychedelic and esports sectors. In the psychedelic sector, New Wave will focus on supporting research on active psychedelic compounds, creation of consumer products based on functional mushrooms, and developing an IP portfolio focusing on psilocybin, LSD, MDMA, and ketamine derived treatments for neuropsychiatric diseases.

Investors interested in connecting with New Wave Holdings can learn more about the company and contact the team at http://newwavecorp.com

ABOUT MICRODOSE PSYCHEDELIC INSIGHTS

Microdose Psychedelic Insights aims to unlock the potential of psychedelics through Industry events, market intelligence, original, evidence-based content, strategy and community. They enable and empower society at large to make better, more mindful decisions about psychedelics and its intersection with healthcare, medicine and personal growth. Microdose work with the industry's most influential stakeholders, some of the world's best-known brands and an unrivalled network of scientists, researchers, analysts, innovators, investors and advisors.

To request media accreditation, or to arrange interviews with key personnel please contact:

Kristina Spionjak / [email protected] / https://microdose.buzz

For further information: Geoff Balderson, Chief Financial Officer, New Wave Holdings Corp., Email: [email protected]