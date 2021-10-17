MONTREAL WEST, Oct. 15, 2021 /CNW Telbec/ - The Association of Suburban Municipalities (ASM) is responding to the draft Minister's Order Rules to establish the fiscal potential of the related municipalities of the urban agglomeration of Montreal for the purpose of apportioning urban agglomeration expenditures, published in the Gazette Officielle du Québec on October 13, 2021. As representatives of the demerged cities and their citizens, the ASM strongly rejects the adoption of such an order. First, the publication of this proposal, in the midst of an election, shows a complete lack of respect for the ongoing and future discussions among the concerned municipal elected officials. More importantly, this proposal by the Government of Quebec clearly abandons the demerged cities and their citizens, which will render permanent the current unfair formula. The ASM therefore calls for the rejection of the draft Minister's Order and the continuation of the committee's work on co-payments, with the obligation of a mutually acceptable outcome.

According to the ASM, the draft order would have the effect of making the population of the related cities bear 18% of the costs of the agglomeration's services, even though they account for only 12% of the concerned population. The ASM recommends that new indicators, such as the user-pay principle and the population factor, be incorporated into the financial metrics to better link services provided to the population receiving them.

The draft Minister's Order is available at the following link:

http://www2.publicationsduquebec.gouv.qc.ca/dynamicSearch/telecharge.php?type=1&file=75724.pdf

About the Association of Suburban Municipalities

The Association of Suburban Municipalities is comprised the 15 suburban cities located on the island of Montreal. Each one of them has their own voice and municipal management. Together, they have about 250,000 citizens.

