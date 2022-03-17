/R E P E A T -- MINTO METALS REPORTS NEW HIGH-GRADE DRILL INTERSECTIONS FROM 2021 DRILLING/

Hole 21EXP003

Minto North: 1.58% Copper (Cu) over 28 metres including 3.50% Cu over 9 metres;

Hole 21EXP012

Minto North: 1.76% Cu over 5 metres;

Hole 21SDME-001

Minto East: 1.83% Cu over 20 metres including 3.07% Cu over 5 metres;

Hole 21SDME-002

Minto East: 1.53% Cu over 22 metres including 2.20% Cu over 12 metres;

David Benson, Vice-President Exploration commented, "These results are extremely encouraging in that they confirm the high-grade nature and prospectivity to increase the resource that exists within the current Mining operations infrastructure. Multiple copper and precious metal mineralized lenses within the "migmatite" host-rock were intersected in each hole confirming the sub-horizontal, stacked and en echelon nature of the orebodies and geological model. They serve as a great kick-off point to an aggressive exploration program planned for 2022 that includes 30,000 metres of exploration drilling, borehole and surface geophysics."

Chris Stewart, President & CEO added, "The Minto Mine has had no real exploration done on the property for almost a decade now. These drill results from 2021 demonstrate that there is still a lot of potential to find high grade lenses on this property near our existing resources where over 500 million lbs of copper have been produced since mining started in 2007. In 2022 we will also be drilling into some completely new, high potential targets stepping out from our known resource."

Assay and Drillhole Analysis

Drilling in 2021 was conducted under the conditions and authorizations of Quartz Mining Licence QML-0001 issued by the Department of Energy Mines and Resources, Yukon Government. The drilling program focused on historical un-drilled targets and gaps within the Minto North, Main and East orebodies (Figure 2). Specific target criteria for each hole varied but included one or more of the following:

Gaps within wireframed mineral resource models

Chargeability anomaly highs from a 2009-2010 Titan-24 DC-IP surveys

Characteristic magnetic patterns of the current and historical Minto orebodies from a 2019 UAV Magnetics survey

Surface host-rock mineralized showings

Results released today are from 14 of 22 drill holes from 2021, totalling 7,418 and 11,613 metres, respectively (see Table 1 for drill hole information and Table 2 for Assay results). Assay results are pending for the remaining 8 holes and the Company expects to report these in Q2. All drill holes intersected multiple intervals of copper mineralization hosted within migmatite to partially melted or assimilated granodiorite to quartz diorite.

Drill hole 21EXP003 was drilled to test a strong chargeability anomaly immediately adjacent to the Minto North orebody. The hole successfully intersected a 1-5% sulphide, bornite-chalcopyrite mineralized migmatite. This mineralized zone returned 1.58% copper (Cu), 1.29 g/t gold (Au) and 8.11 g/t silver (Ag) over 28 metres and included a sub-interval of 3.50% Cu, 3.34 g/t Au and 19.10 g/t Ag over 9 metres. Follow-up drill holes have been planned to begin in Q3 2022. See Figures 3, 4 and 5.

Drill hole 21EXP012 was drilled to test a magnetic-high, fault-displaced extension of the Minto Main Pit orebody. The hole intersected one well-mineralized chalcopyrite-bornite interval (3% total sulphide) that returned 1.17% Cu, 0.11% Au and 3.92 g/t Ag over 9.2 metres that included a sub-interval of 1.76% Cu, 0.14 g/t Au and 5.62 g/t Ag over 5 metres. The drill hole intersected 3 migmatite zones and an additional 14 partially melted assimilation zones that returned sub-economic base and precious metal grades but confirmed the stacked lens nature of the mineralized systems at Minto. Follow-up drilling is planned for Q3-Q4 2022.

Drill holes 21SDME-001 and -002 were drilled to infill portions of the Minto East orebody inferred mineral resource. Drill hole 21SDME-001 intersected the 900 Lens of the Minto East orebody at 441 metres downhole and returned 1.83% Cu, 0.98 g/t Au and 7.58 g/t Ag over 20 metres that included a sub-interval of 3.07% Cu, 1.43 g/t Au and 12.30 g/t Ag over 5 metres. Drill hole 21SDME-002 intersected the 900 Lens at 444 metres downhole and returned 1.53% Cu, 0.85 g/t Au and 7.05 g/t Ag over 22 metres that included a sub-interval of 2.20% Cu, 1.15 g/t Au and 10.53 g/t Ag over 12 metres. Additional drilling was completed at Minto East in 2021 with assays pending.

Table 1. Drill hole location information for 2021 drilling is reported in this press release.

Drill Hole Easting (m) Northing (m) Elevation (m) Azimuth Dip Total Length (m) 21EXP001 384562 6946262 895 74.5 -90.0 860 21EXP002 384253 6946172 907 339.0 -82.0 452 21EXP003 383894 6945950 938 14.6 -81.9 521 21EXP004 383681 6945993 942 344.0 -90.0 170 21EXP005 384818 6945759 945 360.0 -89.6 446 21EXP006 384966 6945616 904 356.0 -88.6 503 21EXP007 384472 6945530 951 312.1 -76.0 716 21EXP008 384548 6945644 971 15.0 -89.7 453 21EXP009 384656 6945678 973 179.8 -65.2 684 21EXP010 384656 6945679 973 360.0 -90.0 684 21EXP011 384734 6945513 943 244.1 -84.9 464 21EXP012 384588 6945661 971 26.3 -89.3 476 21-SDME-001 385456 6945043 780 72.4 -68.2 491 21-SDME-002 385456 6945043 780 73.4 -63.7 498



Note: Co-ordinate system: UTM WGS 84 Zone 8N

Table 2. Assays results for 2021 are reported in this press release.

HOLE FROM (m) TO (m) WIDTH (m) Au g/t Ag g/t Cu % 21EXP001 NSV









21EXP002 432.42 432.97 0.55 0.13 4.10 0.41 21EXP003 181.00 209.00 28.00 1.29 8.11 1.58 including 196.00 209.00 13.00 2.56 15.11 2.77 with 200.00 209.00 9.00 3.34 19.10 3.50 21EXP004 142.00 143.04 1.04 0.08 2.10 0.58 21EXP005 80.00 82.00 2.00 0.11 1.75 0.65 and 260.30 262.00 1.70 0.07 1.22 0.24 21EXP006 144.64 154.00 9.36 0.04 0.78 0.18 21EXP007 404.00 410.00 6.00 0.36 5.75 1.15 21EXP008 NSV









21EXP009 138.66 163.50 24.84 0.05 1.17 0.31 and 434.85 437.25 2.40 0.12 2.66 0.50 and 656.10 659.00 2.90 0.09 1.26 0.45 and 667.50 668.92 1.42 0.54 6.30 2.23 21EXP010 360.54 366.26 5.72 0.12 4.06 0.70 including 360.54 361.94 1.40 0.40 9.25 1.74 21EXP011 170.82 172.21 1.39 7.38 48.90 4.00 and 383.00 407.00 24.00 0.05 0.93 0.10 21EXP012 291.10 297.37 6.27 0.06 1.40 0.64 and 306.00 315.20 9.20 0.11 3.92 1.17 including 306.00 311.00 5.00 0.14 5.62 1.76 21SDME-001 441.00 461.00 20.00 0.98 7.58 1.83 including 445.00 456.00 11.00 1.19 9.70 2.41 including 449.00 454.00 5.00 1.43 12.30 3.07 and 135.00 155.00 20.00 0.12 1.57 0.38 21SDME-002 444.00 466.00 22.00 0.85 7.05 1.53 including 445.00 457.00 12.00 1.15 10.53 2.20



Notes: True width is estimated to be 75 to 95% of drilled width. Drill composites include dilution of up to 1 metre at grades less than 0.05% Cu. Individual Au sample assays are capped at 10 g/t. g/t = grams per tonne; NSV = no significant values

Outlook

The Company has embarked on its 30,000-metre exploration drilling campaign and program for 2022 authorized under Class 4 Quartz Mining Land Use Permit #: LQ00565 (see previous press release dated Feb. 23, 2022). https://mintometals.com/blog/press-release/?release=122488. Results from the remainder of the 2021 and 2022 drilling will be released as they become available.

Qualified Person

The technical contents of this news release have been reviewed and approved by David Benson, P.Geo. Vice President of Exploration of Minto Metals and Qualified Person as defined by Canadian Securities Administrators National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects. Mr. Benson has reviewed the sampling and QA/QC procedures and results thereof as verification of the sampling data disclosed above and approved the information contained in this news release.

Quality Assurance and Quality Control

Quality assurance and quality control procedures include the systematic insertion of duplicate, blank and certified reference materials (CRM), making up 17% of the sampling stream. Drill core samples were sawn in half, labelled, placed in sealed, securitized bags and shipped directly to Bureau Veritas preparation laboratory in Whitehorse, Yukon. All geochemical analyses were performed by Bureau Veritas in Vancouver, British Columbia. Individual samples are crushed to 70% passing 10 mesh. Copper and silver analysis were performed by aqua regia digestion with an ICP-ES finish. Gold was analyzed by igniting a 30 g sample followed by an aqua regia digestion with an AAS finish.

About Minto Metals Corp.

Minto owns and operates the producing Minto mine located in the Minto Copper Belt of the Yukon, Canada. The Minto mine has been in operation since 2007 with underground mining commencing in 2014. Since 2007, approximately 500Mlbs of copper have been produced from the Minto mine. Capstone Mining (previous owners) put the Minto mine into care & maintenance in 2018 and the mine operations were shut down. In mid-2019 Minto (formerly Minto Explorations Ltd.) purchased the Minto mine operation and restarted the mine. The current Minto mine includes underground mining operations, a processing plant that produces a high-grade copper, gold and silver concentrate, and all supporting infrastructure associated with operating a remote mine located in Yukon. The Minto mine property is located on the Selkirk First Nation's Territory, sitting about 20 km WNW of Minto Landing on the west side of the Yukon River. Minto Landing is located on the east side of the Yukon River approximately 250 road-km north of the City of Whitehorse, the capital city of the Yukon.

